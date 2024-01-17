June Givanni to receive Bafta’s outstanding British contribution to cinema award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
June Givanni to receive Bafta’s outstanding British contribution to cinema award

By Press Association
June Givanni is named the recipient of the outstanding British contribution to cinema award (Charlie Clift/Bafta)
June Givanni, the pioneering film curator and writer of African and African diaspora cinema, will be awarded the outstanding British contribution to cinema prize during the 2024 Bafta film awards.

As the founder of the June Givanni PanAfrican Cinema Archive (JGPACA), she will receive one of Bafta’s highest accolades following a career dedicated to preserving the history of Pan-African and Black British cinema and culture.

The special award, which recognises a significant and inspiring contribution to film through a particular project, will be presented to Givanni during the Bafta film ceremony on February 18 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

June Givanni will be presented with the prize during the 2024 Bafta film awards next month (Charlie Clift/Bafta)

Givanni said: “I was shocked and am honoured to receive such recognition from Bafta for work that I have been privileged to be able to do with some of the most inspired and inspiring people in the world of cinema generally and Pan African cinema and culture in particular; especially with the energies of the younger generation of thinkers, curators and artists who bring dynamic energies to working with, and discovering, the archives of the moving image from a pre-digital age.”

London-based JGPACA is a volunteer-run archive comprising more than 10,000 rare and unique artefacts which document the development of film-making across Africa and the African diaspora.

It has grown to become one of the largest independent archives in the UK over the past 40 years, Bafta said.

Jane Millichip, the chief executive of Bafta, said: “June has been a pioneering force in the preservation, study and celebration of African and African Diaspora cinema and Black British cultural heritage.

“The June Givanni PanAfrican Cinema Archive, developed over 40 years, is now one of the world’s most important time capsules of the ideas, stories and creative output of an essential part of British and global film history, and a valuable resource for inspiring future generations.

“We are so pleased to be able to shine a light on June’s work at the EE Bafta film awards next month, including her extraordinary archive and the filmmakers and stories within it.”

Previous recipients of the award include actors Andy Serkis and Sir John Hurt, as well as the Harry Potter films and film directors Sir Ridley Scott alongside his brother Tony Scott.

The Bafta film awards, hosted by David Tennant, will be broadcast on BBC One on February 18.