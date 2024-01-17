Daughter of Sir David Amess taking legal action against police and Home Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Daughter of Sir David Amess taking legal action against police and Home Office

By Press Association
The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess is taking legal action against Essex Police and the Home Office (Chris McAndrew/PA)
The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess is taking legal action against Essex Police and the Home Office (Chris McAndrew/PA)

The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death while hosting a constituency surgery, is taking legal action against Essex Police and the Home Office.

Katie Amess has filed a personal injury claim at the High Court as lawyers said she wants to “ensure proper accountability and learning” from her father’s murder.

The veteran MP, 69, was knifed to death by Ali Harbi Ali, then aged 26, at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex in October 2021.

The father of five had been holding a surgery in his Southend West constituency when he was attacked.

Katie Amess, the daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death while hosting a constituency surgery, is taking legal action against Essex Police and the Home Office. (PA Archive)
Katie Amess, the daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess, is taking legal action against Essex Police and the Home Office (PA Archive)

Ali, a homegrown terrorist who murdered Sir David in a warped retaliation against politicians who voted to bomb Syria, was sentenced in 2022 to a whole-life prison term for the murder.

The Old Bailey was told that Ali had been known to authorities and was referred to the Government’s Prevent programme, but continued plotting in secret.

Now Sir David’s daughter Katie has filed a High Court claim against Essex Police and the Home Office.

Daniel Machover, head of civil litigation at Hickman & Rose solicitors, which is representing Ms Amess, said: “Like so many others, Katie Amess was horrified both by the fact of her father’s murder, and the circumstances surrounding it.

“She has issued a claim at court as part of her desire to ensure proper accountability and learning from Sir David’s murder, including for the future benefit of others.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government takes the safety of Members of Parliament extremely seriously, and significant work has been taken forward in response to the tragic killing of Sir David Amess.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Sir David Amess was a thoroughly committed public servant who worked tirelessly for his community.

“In the immediate aftermath of his murder, two of our heroic unarmed officers ran into the face of danger, trying desperately to save him and of course detaining his killer.

“Several other of our officers attended shortly afterwards and worked with paramedic colleagues to help save Sir David, sadly they were unable to do this.

“In the days and months after that day our team worked around the clock to reassure the community and support colleagues from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terror Command to do all we could to help them secure justice.

“We are aware that what is in effect a protective claim form has been filed at court, however, as these papers have not been served on our force, we are unable to comment any further upon them.

“We remain committed to supporting our elected members across the county in the execution of their public duty and to this end we regularly review and advise around security arrangements for our Members of Parliament.

“Sir David and the Amess family remain in our thoughts.”