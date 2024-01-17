Victory for open justice as child named in bedbug poison case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victory for open justice as child named in bedbug poison case

By Press Association
A judge has lifted an order banning the publication of a dead child’s identity (PA)
An 11-year-old girl who allegedly died after a neighbour used a poisonous substance to tackle bedbugs can been named in a victory for open justice.

Fatiha Sabrin died in hospital on December 11 2021 after the dangerous gas phosphine seeped from a nearby flat, it is claimed.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, Jesmin Akter, 33, of Sutton Street, Tower Hamlets, east London, denied her manslaughter and importing a regulated substance.

But the child at the heart of the case could not be identified under an order made at Thames Magistrates’ Court last August 22.

At the time, the PA news agency had queried an order banning her identity being published under section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999.

Despite informing the court that it did not have the power to make an order relating to a deceased child, the media was advised to raise it when the case was heard at the Old Bailey.

On Wednesday, Judge Simon Mayo KC addressed a joint written application by PA and the BBC to lift the order.

The media cited Judicial College guidelines that a child “must be alive” for the court to make a valid order.

It was also pointed out that the child had already been identified in earlier national newspaper reports.

Judge Mayo thanked the media for the “helpful and very succinct” submissions.

He said the BBC and PA were “absolutely right” about the extent of the court’s power and he lifted the order as it related to Fatiha.

While making clear he meant no criticism of the magistrate concerned, the judge said: “It is a pity the matter was not dealt with at that stage as these matters involve important principles of wider public importance.”

He went on to say that open justice was of “fundamental importance” and lay “very close to the heart” of the function of the courts within a democratic society.

At the plea hearing last week, the judge set a three-week trial from July 1 at the Old Bailey with a further hearing on April 19.

It is alleged the defendant imported a regulated substance, namely aluminium phosphide, from Italy without a licence on November 26 2021.

She allegedly scattered pellets of the substance around her flat to tackle a bedbug problem that was rife in her block of flats.

The aluminium phosphide is alleged to have been activated by moisture to create the dangerous gas phosphine which travelled to the flat of an 11-year-old girl.

The defendant has been granted bail ahead of her next court appearance.