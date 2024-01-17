Inquests opened into deaths of six more ex-patients of disgraced breast surgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquests opened into deaths of six more ex-patients of disgraced breast surgeon

By Press Association
Former breast surgeon Ian Paterson was convicted of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court and jailed in 2017 (Joe Giddens/PA)
A further six inquests have been opened and adjourned into the deaths of former patients of disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson.

Paterson is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found to have carried out unnecessary and unapproved procedures on more than 1,000 breast cancer patients over 14 years.

The consultant breast surgeon, who was employed by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust and practised in the independent sector at Spire Parkway and Spire Little Aston, all in Birmingham between 1997 and 2011, was convicted of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding and sentenced in 2017.

The six new inquests opened at Birmingham and Solihull Coroner’s Court on Wednesday are in addition to 48 inquests that had already been opened since July 2020.

The coroner, judge Richard Foster, who has been appointed to conduct investigations into a number of deaths of Paterson’s former patients where their deaths may have been “unnatural”, adjourned each inquest until final hearings start on October 7.

Mr Foster said it was his duty to ensure “all the facts are fully, fairly and fearlessly investigated” in each case.

The six women who had inquests opened into their deaths on Wednesday had their details confirmed by Ben Appleton, a coroner’s officer. They are:

– Linda Cotterill, 55, who died on March 4 2007 at the Good Hope Hospital in Birmingham

– Sylvia Atterbury, 67, a retired shop manager who died on May 17 2014 at her home in Birmingham

– Janet Law, 50, a retired midwife who died on December 19 2007 at home in Solihull

– Catherine Harrow, 88, a retired medical administrator who died on July 15 2011 at home in Birmingham

– Clair Hawthorne, 51, a retired teacher who died on January 26 2016 at Solihull Hospital

– Marjorie Taylor, 81, who died on March 2 2010 at a nursing home in Solihull

Mr Foster said coroner’s officers had been carrying out extensive enquiries but had not been able to trace any next of kin for Mrs Taylor, adding: “We would welcome any publicity to encourage any next of kin to come forward and contact my legal team.”

Paterson carried out “cleavage-sparing” mastectomies on patients, which left behind breast tissue and risked a return of cancer.

An independent inquiry ruled that he had carried out hundreds of unnecessary operations on hundreds of patients, exaggerating or inventing cancer risks.

The inquiry report also found that despite concerns being raised as early as 2003, Paterson was free to perform the harmful surgeries due to a “culture of avoidance and denial”.