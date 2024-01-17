Police force referred to watchdog after toddler found dead next to dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Police force referred to watchdog after toddler found dead next to dad

By Press Association
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)

A police force has referred itself to the police watchdog after a toddler was found dead next to his father’s body.

Bronson Battersby, two, was found beside his dad Kenneth, 60, who had suffered a fatal heart attack at his flat in Skegness, The Sun newspaper reported.

Lincolnshire Police was contacted on two separate occasions by a Lincolnshire County Council social worker who got no answer when they tried knocking on the door of Mr Battersby’s home.

A spokesman for the county council confirmed the social worker communicated with Mr Battersby on December 27 and arranged to visit on January 2.

There was no response during that January visit, so the social worker “made inquiries at other addresses where the child could be” and contacted the police.

A second unannounced visit on January 4 also went unanswered, and Lincolnshire Police were contacted again.

Days later on January 9, the social worker was let into the property by the landlord, where Mr Battersby and his son were found dead.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is assessing what action to take.

The boy’s mother Sarah Piesse, 43, told The Sun her son had starved to death after his father died and blamed social services for not doing more to help them.

She said: “If social services had done their job Bronson would still be alive.

“But they didn’t do anything.

“I can’t believe it.

“They can’t let them get away with this.

“They think Kenneth died no earlier than December 29.

“It means if the social worker had pushed to get in when she got no reply on January 2 then Bronson would still have been alive.”

Heather Sandy, executive director for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are supporting the family at this difficult time.

“We are currently carrying out a review of the case alongside partner agencies to better understand the circumstances, and we await the results of the coroner’s investigations as well.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police confirmed they had made a referral to the IOPC.

They said: “The exact actions of organisations involved will be analysed in a forthcoming review and at this stage it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“As part of standard procedures we have referred this to the IOPC as a result of a death or serious injury following police involvement.”

The IOPC confirmed it had received a referral and is “assessing that to determine what further action is required from us”.