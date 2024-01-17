Grenfell group welcomes Ulster Rugby’s Kingspan sponsorship deal ‘coming to end’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Grenfell group welcomes Ulster Rugby’s Kingspan sponsorship deal ‘coming to end’

By Press Association
People protest outside the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast in 2022. Kingspan has now ‘signalled its intention’ to conclude its association with the club (Niall Carson/PA)
People protest outside the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast in 2022. Kingspan has now ‘signalled its intention’ to conclude its association with the club (Niall Carson/PA)

The coming to an end of Ulster Rugby’s sponsorship deal with Kingspan has been welcomed by the Grenfell disaster’s bereaved and survivors group.

After two decades with the club, Kingspan has “signalled its intention” to conclude its association with the club on a phased basis by June 2025.

Ulster Rugby has been criticised for their continuing association with the firm following the Grenfell disaster when 72 people died in a fire at a residential tower block in west London in June 2017.

Kingspan was among firms who were criticised by the families of those who died in the blaze over supplying materials used in the block.

Dangerous cladding removal
In June 2017 72 people died in a fire at Grenfell Tower in London (PA)

Its role was examined during the Grenfell Inquiry which is set to publish its final report later this year.

But Kingspan has insisted its K15 insulation product made up just 5% of the insulation in the tower block and was used without its recommendation.

It also said the exterior cladding, which it did not make, was deemed by the inquiry to be the “principal reason” for the fire’s rapid spread.

The current agreement for the naming rights of Ulster Rugby’s home ground at Ravenhill in south Belfast and senior men’s shirt sponsorship is due to conclude at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Kingspan will remain on board for a 12-month transitionary period to facilitate Ulster Rugby’s search for a new sponsor.

Ulster v La Rochelle – Heineken Champions Cup – Aviva Stadium
Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie, left, in the stands at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, in 2022 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie thanked Kingspan for their investment in the club over a number of years, which he said “allowed us to build a strong foundation for the club in the future”.

“Kingspan has agreed to continue to support us through to June 2025 to allow for a seamless transition to a new sponsor, and we are now actively engaging in conversations with potential new partners for the end of next season onwards,” he said.

Kingspan’s global head of marketing Siobhan O’Dwyer said they wish Ulster Rugby “every continued success in the future”.

“20 years is a great innings and feels like a natural stepping off point. It has been our privilege to partner with Ulster Rugby, and we are pleased to continue that support during a transitionary phase to June 2025,” she said.

“We wish the club every continued success in the future and look forward to many more great games between now and the end of the 2024/25 season.”

Grenfell United, a bereaved and survivors group, welcomed the ending of the sponsorship deal with Ulster Rugby saying the partnership “sickened” them.

“Thank you to all our supporters, particularly those in Northern Ireland and the fans of the club who stood by us throughout this campaign, your support kept us going,” they said in a statement.