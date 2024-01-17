King to be treated in hospital for enlarged prostate, Palace says

The King is to be treated in hospital next week for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Palace said Charles’s condition was benign and he would be having a corrective procedure.

His engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.

The King at church in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The news came just an hour-and-a-half after Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales was recovering in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, and would be recuperating and away from official duties for up to three months.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The King on his coronation day last May (Leon Neal/PA)

It is understood Charles was keen to share the details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with public health advice.

The King had a series of meetings and events planned at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire on Thursday and Friday, which are now being postponed on his doctor’s advice.

Guests, including foreign dignitaries and members of the Cabinet, were due to travel to Scotland and the Palace made the announcement to allow for them to be made aware of the situation.

The 75-year-old monarch acceded to the throne just 16 months ago after spending 70 years as the heir to the throne, and was crowned last May in Westminster Abbey.