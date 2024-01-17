Samsung unveils AI-powered S24 range as it hails ‘new era of mobile’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Samsung unveils AI-powered S24 range as it hails ‘new era of mobile’

By Press Association
Samsung has unveiled new phones (Samsung/PA)
Samsung has unveiled new phones (Samsung/PA)

Samsung has unveiled its new line-up of flagship smartphones, which include a range of AI-powered features which the phone maker says will launch a “new era of mobile”.

The Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra will go on sale on January 31 and are powered by what the Korean tech giant calls Galaxy AI.

This centres around a number of new tools on the devices using artificial intelligence, including a real-time translation tool for voice calls and texts, a Chat Assist tool to suggest the right tone for messages, and note and transcription tools which can transcribe conversations, translate them and even summarise them into bullet points.

In addition, the S24 range will be among the first devices to utilise Google’s Circle to Search feature, which enables users to circle, highlight or tap on anything on-screen, such as a landmark in a video or a piece of furniture, and do a web search on the point of interest selected.

The feature can be used within any app running on the phone and has so far only been confirmed for launch on the S24 range and Google’s flagship Pixel 8 phones.

AI-powered Chat Assist tool being used on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Series smartphone
The AI tools on the S24 series include the ability to translate text messages into other languages (Samsung/PA)

The AI tools have also been extended to the camera, with new editing tools available to recompose images, as well use generative AI to fill in gaps when subjects in photos are moved.

Samsung said many of the AI tools would work on-device rather than via the cloud using an internet connection, meaning they would be accessible even when a user does not have a data connection, and would better protect user data and privacy.

Artificial intelligence has become the key technology trend in the sector over the last 12 months, with more companies looking to introduce consumers to the tech through their products.

James Kitto, vice president and head of MX division at Samsung Electronics UK, told the PA news agency: “We see the smartphone as the obvious and natural entry point into AI, and we have the unique ability at Samsung to deliver AI solutions and a new era of AI mobile technology at a scale that, quite frankly, no one else can get close to.

“The market for AI really has grown in the last year, but we’re only at the early stages of consumers understanding what it can do for them and how it can deliver really significant productivity benefits, creativity benefits, and allow them to do things that they didn’t think possible – or do things that they thought possible but in an incredibly faster way than they’ve ever done before on a phone.”

Industry expert Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said the launch “marks the dawn of the consumerisation of AI in smartphones” and wider tech products.

“This is a trend that will be echoed by all smartphone makers, including Apple, as they increasingly add a growing number of AI-powered capabilities to their new devices,” he said.

“This launch sees Samsung betting on features powered by artificial intelligence to reignite consumers’ interest in smartphones at a time when incremental hardware updates have seen sales slow.

“Google has been the trailblazer with its Pixel devices and there is little question this is going to be a recurring theme going forward, not just for smartphones but across all consumer electronics.”

Paolo Pescatore, founder of analyst firm PP Foresight, agreed that the S24 launch could represent “the start of a new era for smartphones”.

“With this in mind, Samsung will have to entice users with a range of competitor offers to suit everyone; this includes older Samsung owners who will inevitably be looking for a much-needed upgrade,” he said.

“This is an area Samsung should do a better job as Apple has done with newer devices.

“Some of the new AI-powered features are truly ground-breaking, cool and of use to everyone such as real-time voice interpreter and text translation.

“The former can be performed in flight mode thanks to on-device AI which will be mind-blowing to users who cannot get a connection or do not want to pay extortionate roaming fees while travelling.

“Also Circle to Search with Google will open up new use cases allowing brands to be more creative with the way content is searched, accessed on device.

“We are still in the early days of AI and we’ve seen huge excitement due to the euphoria around ChatGPT.

“AI has now replaced the word smart and we should expect developments to accelerate as awareness and adoption grows.

“Not all users are aware of AI and will be sceptical at first. What might have been perceived as a gimmick is now real once users start seeing these experiences on a device.”

The Galaxy S24 will start at £799, the S24+ at £999 and the top-end S24 Ultra starts at £1,249, Samsung confirmed.