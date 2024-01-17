Dancing an effective way for obese people to lose weight – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dancing an effective way for obese people to lose weight – study

By Press Association
Dancing is an effective way for overweight and obese people to lose weight, a review of 10 studies suggests (Chris Radburn/PA)
Regularly attending dance classes such as step aerobics or zumba may help overweight and obese people lose weight, studies suggest.

Scientists said a review of 10 studies indicates those who took part in dancing at least three times a week for four weeks, also saw a “meaningful improvement” in their waist circumference and body fat.

People below the age of 45 benefited most from dance workouts, according to the findings published in the journal Plos One, with improved body composition (the percentages of fat, bone and muscle) as well as physique.

The studies indicated those who took part in dancing at least three times a week for four weeks lost weight and saw an improvement in their waist circumference and body fat (Alamy/PA)

The overall dropout of the dance group was low, the researchers said, suggesting that dancing could be “effectively advocated as a viable fat loss programme” as it is more enjoyable than other conventional forms of exercise.

It is estimated nearly 26% of adults in England are obese and a further 38% are overweight.

Obesity increases the risk of many other health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke and some types of cancer – such as breast cancer and bowel.

As as part of a meta-analysis, the researchers reviewed data from 646 people (114 men and 532 women), aged between 21 and 71, who were overweight or obese.

Of them, 321 people were enrolled in dance classes – such as step aerobics, zumba, cheerleading dance, dance video games, creative dance and traditional types of dance such as the Indian bhangra – while the rest were in a control group.

The duration of each class ranged from 40 mins and 90 mins, taking place around three to five times a week.

Those in the control group maintained their normal lifestyles which, in some cases, also included physical activity such as walking or other forms of exercise.

Both groups were followed for an average of eight to 12 weeks, with some assessed for up to a year.

The findings showed that, on average, people in the dance group lost 1.92 kilograms of body mass compared to those in the control group.

The researchers wrote: “Conventional exercise (such as running, cycling, and swimming) is excessively monotonous, posing challenges for adherence.

“Dance, as a form of exercise engaging multiple joints, not only proves to be efficacious in fat reduction but also boasts amusement value, rendering it more conducive for people to exercise habit formation.”

They added: “The results indicated that when compared to the normal lifestyle, dance exhibits a significant effect on the improvement of body composition among people with overweight and obesity.

“From the meta-analysis, dance demonstrated the capacity to effectively reduce body mass, body mass index, waist circumference, body fat percentage and body fat in kilos, which was in agreement with previous researches.”