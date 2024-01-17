Family of missing 16 year-old girl plead for her to get in touch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Family of missing 16 year-old girl plead for her to get in touch

By Press Association
Detail of Police officers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Detail of Police officers (Joe Giddens/PA)

The family of a teenage girl, who has been missing for more than a week, have pleaded for her to get in touch.

Metropolitan Police officers have grown increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Julia Skala, who has not been seen or heard from since leaving her home in Mitcham, south west London, at around 1pm on January 8.

Her family, in a statement released through the police on Wednesday, said: “Julia, you are loved and missed terribly.

“No matter what the reason was for you to leave, you aren’t in any kind of trouble and we just want to know you are safe.

“Please, just let someone know you are OK.”

The teenager was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black trousers, white Nike trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

Julia Skala missing
Julia Skala, 16, who has been missing for more than a week (Family/Metropolitan Police/PA)

An investigation was launched, including house-to-house inquiries and recovering CCTV, after she was reported missing by her mother on the morning of January 9.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, in charge of policing for Merton, said: “Julia has never been away from home for this long and obviously her family are extremely worried.

“While there is no evidence to suggest she has come to harm, we are growing increasingly concerned about her welfare.

“She did not take her mobile phone with her and there has been no activity on social media or known contact with her friends.”

Detectives say she has links to Lambeth, Camden and Islington and it is possible she has travelled to these places via public transport.

Ms Kelland said: “Since Julia was reported missing, our officers have been working around the clock to try and find her.

“We have gathered and examined hours of CCTV and doorbell footage, spoken to many people who know her and carried out inquiries with those who live in the area to establish whether they have any information that might help our investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information contact them immediately on 999 quoting the reference 24MIS000879 or they can share non-urgent information by calling 101.