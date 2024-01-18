Widow’s anger at wait for jail decision over killer who stabbed police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Widow’s anger at wait for jail decision over killer who stabbed police officer

By Press Association
Paul Weddle (right) arriving at Teesside Crown Court, where he was jailed for life in 1994 (PA)
The widow of a police officer who was murdered by a man high on a cocktail of drink and tranquilisers has said it is the last straw that she will have to wait weeks for a decision over whether to move his killer to open prison.

Gill Merrin, 65, hit out at parole staff for treating her and her daughter like “an inconvenience” and said she was only told at the last minute that the decision by the Justice Secretary would be delayed.

Paul Weddle, now 56, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years in 1994 for the murder of Sergeant Bill Forth in Gateshead.

A head and shoulders picture of Sergeant Bill Forth.
Sergeant Bill Forth had been called to a domestic disturbance when he was fatally attacked by Weddle in 1993 (Northumbria Police/PA)

The father-of-two, who had been a police officer for 14 years, was called to a potential domestic disturbance after Weddle smashed the window of a house where his ex-girlfriend was babysitting with her new boyfriend.

Having consumed alcohol and drugs including Temazepan, Weddle hit the officer with a piece of fencing before stabbing him multiple times.

Mrs Merrin told the PA news agency she was expecting a decision, delayed by the Christmas break, to be made in January, but has since been told it will take weeks due to new legislation that has come into place.

She says that no one warned her or her daughter that there might be delays, and accused parole staff of treating them like an inconvenience.

“It’s the fact that you’re not informed. When you are, it’s all last minute. I can tell that we are just an utter inconvenience.

“You can tell whenever you have an interaction that they’re not happy that they have to do this, but they know they have to.

Gill Merrin
Mr Forth’s widow, Gill Merrin, at a memorial for her late husband last year (Northumbria Police/PA)

“The delay just feels like the last straw. I can’t be the only one who’s had this kind of problem.

“I appreciate that means he’s not going anywhere, but that’s not what this is about.

“This is about the process and the additional angst and strain it puts on families.”

A Parole Board panel recommended in November that Weddle should be moved to open prison, and it is now up to the Justice Secretary to decide whether to follow that advice.

Mrs Merrin’s application to have Weddle’s latest parole hearing in public was rejected, partly because most of the proceedings would need to take place in private.

She said: “They must have known that, so why do you put someone through that whole process when you know you’re going to turn them down?”

The counsellor and her daughter, who is a nurse, were allowed to read statements at Weddle’s private parole hearing in November.

“At the end of our reading our statements the parole board judge thanked me and my daughter for our interest in the case.

“Now that might sound like nothing to you, but that was offensive to me and my daughter.

“Our interest in the case? We are part of it. We weren’t happy with that as a comment.

“To me it’s not appropriate, we’re not nosy bystanders here. I was his wife, and that was his daughter.”

The Parole Board and the Ministry of Justice did not comment.