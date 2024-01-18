Peregrine Moon lander on course to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peregrine Moon lander on course to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere

By Press Association
A private spacecraft which blasted off to the Moon last week is on its way back to Earth after a failed mission (Esa/Nasa/ The Open University/STFC RAL Space/Astrobotic/PA)
A private spacecraft which blasted off to the Moon last week is on its way back to Earth after a failed mission.

The Peregrine Mission One (PM1), built by US space company Astrobotic, encountered a fuel leak shortly after launching on January 8.

While Astrobotic engineers were able to stabilise the spacecraft, the leak had caused enough damage to rule out a safe landing on the lunar surface.

The company said safe re-entry to Earth “is our top priority”, with a controlled crash planned over a remote area of the South Pacific on Thursday at 9pm UK time.

As it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, Peregrine will hit air molecules at about 17,000mph and mostly burn up and disintegrate.

Any leftover debris will end up in the Pacific.

It means that rather than floating around as space junk and being a crash hazard for other spacecraft and space objects, Peregrine will be safely disposed of.

UK scientists who helped develop a key piece of technology on Peregrine said their sensor and electronics are performing well, despite the mission not going as planned.

The Open University and RAL Space helped build the exospheric mass spectrometer – an onboard instrument known as the PITMS (Peregrine ion trap mass spectrometer).

The team said it is working around the clock to gather data from the spacecraft before it is destroyed.

The rocket launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida
The rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral in Florida (ULA/PA)

The 1.2-tonne probe – about the size of a garden shed – launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The mission’s aim was to land on February 23.

But shortly after separating from United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, the Astrobotic team found that Peregrine was struggling to achieve a stable position pointing towards the Sun.

Astrobotic later said the cause may have been a valve on the spacecraft failing to close.

The company said it had received data from all nine payloads designed to communicate with the lander.

Peregrine Lunar lander
(PA Graphics)

Astrobotic was the first of three US companies to try to send a spacecraft to the Moon as part of Nasa’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative.

Two other commercial ventures – Intuitive Machines and Firefly – have planned missions to the lunar surface this year.

The Peregrine mission’s aim was to deliver five Nasa instruments to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of studying the lunar water cycle and the local environment.

Had Peregrine been able to land on the Moon, it would have become the first private company to do so.

Controlled lunar landings have only been performed by government agencies, including the US, Soviet Union, China and India.