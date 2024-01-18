Surrey man, 36, is first with a pacemaker to take on World’s Toughest Row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Surrey man, 36, is first with a pacemaker to take on World’s Toughest Row

By Press Association
Elliot Awin is the first person to take on the World’s Toughest Row with a pacemaker (Elliot Awin/PA)
A man from Surrey who is the first person to take on the World’s Toughest Row with a pacemaker said he hopes to show people that being diagnosed as he was is “not the end of the world”.

Elliot Awin, 36, a wine importer from Dorking in Surrey, set about crossing the Atlantic as part of the World’s Toughest Row in December in his boat, aptly named Pacemaker.

Mr Awin, formerly an avid rugby player, was forced to quit the sport around nine years ago when he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome and paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, taking up CrossFit and then rowing instead.

Years in and out of hospital culminated in Mr Awin having a pacemaker fitted in February 2020
Years in and out of hospital culminated in Mr Awin having a pacemaker fitted in February 2020, but that has not prevented him from staying active, setting off on a 3,000-mile row from San Sebastian de La Gomera, Spain to Nelson’s Dockyard, Antigua, for charity.

“Whether I’m the first or not (to take on the challenge with a pacemaker) I’d like to be the first to publicise that I did, such that people go out there and get checked and are not scared to have their pacemaker fitted,” he told the PA news agency.

“You can still do stuff… you can still row an ocean with a pacemaker.

“The pacemaker for me was a bit of closure rather than more trepidation. For me, I was hoping it would solve all my problems, and be a silver bullet, and at the moment – touch wood – it has been something that has prevented any further issues, which is fantastic.”

Following his experiences with his own heart health, Mr Awin set up a charity called Wave Wrangler “a platform for anyone living with an arrhythmia to share stories and experiences” as well as to raise money.

One of the charity’s aims is to provide defibrillators to underfunded sports centres and communities, while some of the money raised during Mr Awin’s Atlantic challenge will go to the British Heart Foundation.

The 36-year-old’s row got off to a quick start, with the weather helping him travel 85 nautical miles a day, leading him to think he may finish before his birthday on January 22.

However, having slowed down, Mr Awin said he believed he would finish towards the end of January.

Mr Awin said 'the orderliness of the boat is something I’ve struggled with'
Spending Christmas at sea, he said he had “never felt less lonely because of the amount of support” but has faced challenges along the way.

An incident that saw his towels go overboard while they were drying left Mr Awin without any for a number of weeks – combined with a wet cabin, he was forced to sleep in the damp for a period.

Meanwhile, he said “everything takes me about half an hour because I’m a bit forgetful” adding “the orderliness of the boat is something I’ve struggled with”.

Having raised more than £140,000 already, however, his struggles look to have been rewarded.

“As a 27-year-old, you think you’re invincible, you think nothing’s going to happen,” said Mr Awin.

“I woke up in the middle of the night with a heartbeat of 220 beats per minute, but still went to work the next day. The number of times I had an episode whilst playing rugby but then rung NHS Direct because I was scared to ring 999.

“Eventually NHS Direct ring the ambulance for you and you’re in an ambulance and they’re saying ‘this is what the ambulance is for. Don’t be too proud to call an ambulance if you’re having heart issues.’

“Go and get yourself checked, and it’s not the end of the world if you do get diagnosed with something, because the technology, the research, the doctors out there are so incredible.”

Mr Awin's blisters on his hand
Samantha Wilkins, fundraising manager for the British Heart Foundation, said: “Elliot is taking on an incredible challenge, and we have nothing but admiration for the extraordinary effort he’s putting in to raise money on our behalf.

“The BHF’s research has helped understand the electrical pathways in the heart and kickstart the development of pacemaker technology. The money Elliot is raising will help us continue this work and give people with heart rhythm disorders the best chance of living longer, healthier lives.”

To find out more about Mr Awin’s fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/wavewranglerTWAC2023.