Posters of Clint Eastwood in 1966 western expected to fetch £40,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Posters of Clint Eastwood in 1966 western expected to fetch £40,000 at auction

By Press Association
Film artwork is going under the hammer (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Film artwork is going under the hammer (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Posters from the Rome premiere of The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, starring Clint Eastwood, are being sold at auction and could fetch about £40,000 each.

Film and TV entertainment memorabilia auction specialist Propstore has announced the launch of its 13th UK poster auction, featuring 400 rare and sought-after movie posters and artwork, including those from the archive of Eastwood memorabilia collector David Frangioni.

A large-scale poster from the 1966 movie, directed by Sergio Leone, depicts US actor and filmmaker Eastwood, 93, with co-stars Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach and is expected to fetch between £40,000 and £80,000.

Propstore poster auction
Clint Eastwood’s character on one of three linen-backed Rome premiere character panels, from The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There are also three character panels in the collection, expected to fetch between £20,000 and £40,000, that depict Eastwood as “the good”, Van Cleef as “the bad” and Wallach as “the ugly”.

A 1971 billboard poster from the US for Dirty Harry, in which Eastwood starred as the titular character, could go for between £3,000 and £6,000.

Other highlights include a British concept poster from 1985 of the Robert Zemeckis-directed film Back To The Future, and a Jaws 2 printer’s test proof US poster from 1978, which are both expected to fetch between £5,000 and £10,000.

There are also some James Bond posters, one from 1965 movie Thunderball, which could fetch between £2,500 and £5,000 and a special teaser poster from You Only Live Twice (1967), estimated to reach between £5,000 and £10,000.

Hereafter filming – London
Clint Eastwood during filming of Hereafter, in central London (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Artwork is also being auctioned from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Rocky (1976), Psycho (1960), Scarface 1983), Schindler’s List (1993) and Aliens (1986).

Eastwood rose to international fame in Leone’s dollars trilogy of spaghetti westerns in the 1960s.

He has won best directing Oscars for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby.

Propstore’s auction, which could fetch in excess of £400,000, is open for online bidding until February 8.