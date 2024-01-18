Visual artists need better protection from AI, group warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visual artists need better protection from AI, group warns

By Press Association
Campaigners said visual artists need protection from AI (Peter Byrne/PA)
An organisation supporting visual artists has called on the Government to bring in better safeguards and regulation around artificial intelligence (AI).

The Design And Artists Copyright Society (DACS), a non-profit visual artists’ rights management organisation, has made the recommendation after their recent survey found 89% of respondents wanted greater protection.

The organisation received 1,000 responses from visual artists, as well as people who represent artists, in their online poll which was shared to all of its artist members, totalling 180,000 people worldwide.

Around three quarters of respondents said they had concerns about their work being used to train AI models.

The survey found that 93% wanted to be credited when their work is used in this way while 94% thought they should be compensated financially.

More than four fifths said they would sign up for a licensing mechanism to ensure they received money when their work is used.

Following the report, the DACS called for the Government to establish safeguards and regulations that “address use of personal data, misinformation and deepfakes”.

It has also recommended blanket licensing and levy schemes to compensate creators for the use of their work, that pay must be improved for artists, and training in AI should be incentivised.

The organisation has also requested that AI models comply with copyright law and be open about what data or artworks have been used to train them as well as recommending that artists must sign off on their works to be used for AI training.

Chief executive at DACS Christian Zimmermann said: “The survey response clearly shows how important the topic of AI is to artists, from the opportunities AI offers to the threat it can pose to the earning potential of artists and the abuse of their works.

“UK artists are advocating for greater governmental action and DACS is proposing five policy recommendations to help protect the rights and livelihoods of UK artists amid the rapid evolution of AI technologies.

“These include enhancing transparency and adopting blanket licensing schemes administered by trusted brokers such as DACS.

“To maintain the UK’s status as a global leader in the cultural and creative industries, it’s imperative for the Government to act, offering stronger protection for artists and their creations.”

DACS posted to its website on September 8 2023 saying that it wanted visual artists to fill out its survey, which it said would close on October 2.