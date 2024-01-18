London Zoo celebrates birth of critically endangered baby gorilla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

London Zoo celebrates birth of critically endangered baby gorilla

By Press Association
Western lowland gorilla, Mjukuu, holds her newborn at London Zoo (J Kemeys/London Zoo)
Western lowland gorilla, Mjukuu, holds her newborn at London Zoo (J Kemeys/London Zoo)

A critically endangered baby gorilla has been born at London Zoo leaving zookeepers “grinning from ear to ear”.

Mother, Mjukuu, gave birth to the western lowland gorilla infant, whose name and sex are yet to be determined, on Wednesday morning after a speedy 17-minute labour.

A video of Mjukuu shows her tenderly cradling her newborn moments after giving birth.

Gorilla cradles her newborn
The western lowland gorilla infant has yet to be named and its sex has not been determined (London Zoo)

Zookeepers closely monitored Mjukuu’s pregnancy journey via CCTV cameras installed in the dens and found her “tenderly holding her newborn”.

Kathryn Sanders, primates section manager at London Zoo, said: “We started our day as normal – we gave the gorillas their breakfast and began our cleaning routines.

“When we returned to their back dens, we could see Mjukuu was starting to stretch and squat – a sign that she was in labour.

“After a very quick labour – just 17 minutes – Mjukuu was spotted on camera tenderly holding her newborn and demonstrating her wonderful mothering instincts – cleaning her infant and checking it over.”

Gorilla cradles her newborn
Mother, Mjukuu, cradles her newborn (J Kemeys/London Zoo)

Zookeepers have described the infant as being closely snuggled to its mother and will remain in close contact with her for the first six months of its life.

The zoo is also home to youngsters Alika and Gernot who keepers said were intrigued by the newborn.

Western lowland gorillas are classified as critically endangered with a high risk of becoming extinct.

The number of wild western lowland gorilla have declined by more than 60% over the last 25 years because of poaching and disease, according to the Zoological Society of London who run the zoo.

Ms Sanders said she and the rest of the zookeepers “can’t stop staring” at the infant.

“To say we’re happy about this new arrival would be a huge understatement – we’ve all been walking around grinning from ear to ear,” she said.

“We’ll be giving mum and baby lots of time and space to get to know each other, and for the rest of the troop to get used to their new addition – they’re as excited as we are and can’t stop staring at the baby.”

The baby gorilla’s father, Kiburi, arrived at London Zoo from Tenerife, Spain in November 2022 as part of the international conservation breeding programme for western lowland gorillas.