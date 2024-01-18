Jump in searches for ‘enlarged prostate’ following King’s revelation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jump in searches for ‘enlarged prostate’ following King’s revelation

By Press Association
The King is to have surgery for an enlarged prostate (Joe Giddens/PA)
The King is to have surgery for an enlarged prostate (Joe Giddens/PA)

There has been a significant increase in searches for an “enlarged prostate” on the NHS website after the King shared his diagnosis, new figures show.

The NHS website’s prostate enlargement page received more than 11 times as many visits on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

There were 16,410 visits to the page on Wednesday – an average of one visit every five seconds – compared to 1,414 visits on Tuesday, NHS England officials said.

(PA Graphics)

Experts have said the King’s desire to share his diagnosis of an enlarged prostate will lead to a rise in men with symptoms of the condition seeking help.

It is understood Charles, 75, was keen to share his diagnosis, in order to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with health advice.

One in every three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate including needing to visit the toilet more frequently, with more urgency and have difficulty emptying their bladder.

Buckingham Palace said Charles’s condition was benign and he would be having a “corrective procedure”.

Ian Eardley, consultant urological surgeon in Leeds and national clinical director for NHS England, told the PA news agency on Wednesday that the condition becomes more common with age and will affect up to four in five men aged 75.

“It’s very, very common, at that age you would expect upwards of 70% to 80% of men to have an enlarged prostate,” he said.

“About half of them will have symptoms, and broadly speaking about half of them will become bothered to some extent by those symptoms.

“To some extent it is an inevitable part of ageing for just about all men.”

Asked about whether the announcement would lead to more people seeking help, Mr Eardley said: “The nature of these things if it becomes public knowledge it will lead to more men seeking help. That’s a good thing.”

He said that prostate problems have traditionally had a “perception of being something you don’t want to talk about” and “actually to be able to talk about it is a good thing, not least because the whole stack of things that we can do”.

“The majority of men do not need an operation.

“The majority men just need to be checked out and they will often have their symptoms improved considerably by taking one pill or two pills, something that a GP can manage quite straightforwardly,” he added.

Prostate Cancer UK specialist nurse Meg Burgess told PA: “As the prostate gets bigger it can cause problems with emptying the bladder – if the prostate gets bigger it can squeeze on the urethra, the water pipe, and that can cause some urinary symptoms.

“It is a benign condition, so its a non-cancerous condition.”

The King at Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Burgess said not all men with the condition will have surgery, adding: “It really depends on how much bother the symptoms are causing as to what the treatments might be.

“In the first instance it might just be some lifestyle changes, looking at what you’re drinking, how much you’re drinking.

“If the symptoms are causing more bother there are some medications that can be really helpful in treating symptoms, so for many men tablets will be enough to alleviate symptoms.

“But if medication isn’t helpful there are a number of different surgical options that can help to reduce the symptoms and improve bladder emptying.”

She said the most common surgical option is something called a transurethral resection of the prostate (turp), a surgical procedure that involves cutting away a section of the prostate.

Around 15,000 prostate resection procedures are carried out each year in England and Wales.

She said any men who are having urinary problems or are worried about their risk of prostate cancer, which usually does not have any symptoms, should get in contact with their GP.