Man arrested over the alleged prison escape of Daniel Khalife, police say

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police handout image of Daniel Khalife. PA.
A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged prison escape of Daniel Khalife, the Met has said.

The 24-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He was taken into custody at a London police station and bailed until a date in late April, the Metropolitan Police said.

The arrest by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is said to be linked to the alleged escape of 22-year-old Khalife from HMP Wandsworth in September 2023.

Daniel Khalife prison escape
HMP Wandsworth in London (Lucy North/PA)

Khalife pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he escaped from HMP Wandsworth, and his trial is due to commence at the Old Bailey in October 2024.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This arrest follows months of careful investigation into the alleged escape and inquiries remain ongoing into this.

“We understand that there will be significant public and media interest in this arrest but with Khalife now charged and awaiting trial, it is extremely important that people do not report, comment or share information, including online, which could in any way prejudice these future court proceedings.”

Khalife has pleaded not guilty to and is awaiting trial for four offences.

They include that on September 6 last year he allegedly escaped from HMP Wandsworth where he was remanded in custody awaiting trial.

On or before January 2 2023 he also allegedly placed an item that could make someone believe it would explode or ignite, in Beaconside, Staffordshire.

In the same location, on August 2 2021, he is accused of eliciting or attempting to elicit information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Lastly, Khalife is charged with collecting, recording, publishing or communicating information that could be useful to an enemy between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022, contrary to the Official Secrets Act.