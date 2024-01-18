Man dies in explosion at Dublin homeless hostel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies in explosion at Dublin homeless hostel

By Press Association
Emergency services outside the hostel on Little Britain Street (Brian Lawless/PA)
Emergency services outside the hostel on Little Britain Street (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has died in an explosion at a hostel in Dublin city centre.

Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai were called to the scene on Little Britain Street, off Capel Street, following reports of a blast inside a Depaul homeless hostel, after 3.15pm.

Gardai said a man was fatally injured and there are no reports of any other injuries.

The explosion was confined to one room within the hostel.

Dublin explosion
Emergency services at the scene (Brian Lawless/PA)

Residents were evacuated from the premises and a cordon was established, with traffic diversions in place.

Depaul said it was working with the Dublin Regional Homelessness Executive (DRHE) and was looking for alternative places for the residents.

It said in a statement: “Depaul can confirm that there was an incident this afternoon in our Little Britain Street service.

“It was a localised incident confined to one room. All service users will be evacuated from the building tonight and alternative placements will be found.

“Depaul are working with the DRHE and our NGO partners to ensure no person will be left without accommodation this evening.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, and the Garda Technical Bureau will examine the scene.

It is understood that gardai did not suspect foul play in their initial assessment of the scene.

Dublin explosion
Investigators at the scene (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dublin City Council said that firefighters and advanced paramedics from Phibsborough, Tara Street and North Strand fire stations responded to the incident and brought it under control by 3.35pm.

A spokesperson said: “Our priority is to safely re-accommodate all residents tonight. Our sincere thanks to our NGO partners, An Garda Siochana and Dublin Fire Brigade who are assisting on the ground.”

In total, five fire engines were mobilised to the scene along with a district officer.

The assistance of ESB Networks, Gas Networks Ireland and An Garda Siochana was requested and the scene was handed over to gardai at 4.15pm.