Family of fundraiser Tony Hudgell hopes Kate gets well and rests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Family of fundraiser Tony Hudgell hopes Kate gets well and rests

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales with Tony Hudgell (left) at the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit (Ian Vogler/PA)
The Princess of Wales with Tony Hudgell (left) at the Evelina London Children’s Day Surgery Unit (Ian Vogler/PA)

The Princess of Wales has been sent warm wishes for a speedy recovery by the family of an inspirational child fundraiser who urged her not to try to be “superwoman” and rush back to work too soon.

Double amputee Tony Hudgell, nine, who counts Kate as a “number one supporter”, became the youngest person to feature in the New Year Honours when he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the prevention of child abuse.

The youngster from Kent, has raised more than £1.8 million for charity since he was five, including £500,000 that went to a children’s surgery unit officially opened by Kate last month.

Together At Christmas community carol service
Tony Hudgell, then seven, with his mother Paula Hudgell, meeting the royal couple at a carol service at Westminster Abbey in 2021 (Heathcliff O’Malley/PA).

Tony’s mother Paula Hudgell said: “She is very special to us. She has been absolutely wonderful and has been a number one supporter through Tony’s fundraising and everything with the hospital.”

Speaking as Kate spent a third day in hospital recuperating from abdominal surgery, she added: “Get well soon, but take your time.

“We all try to think we are superwoman, especially when we have got children.

“She needs to take her time and not rush back to things. Take each day as it comes.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Paula Hudgell is made an OBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

Tony was 41 days old when he was assaulted by his birth parents, an attack which caused multiple fractures and dislocations, and blunt trauma to the face, leading to organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis.

He was left untreated and in agony for 10 days and because of the extent of his injuries both his legs had to be amputated.

Jody Simpson and her partner Anthony Smith were jailed for 10 years in 2018.

Paula and Mark Hudgell fostered Tony when he was six weeks old and adopted him at 17 months in 2016. The BEM came a year after Paula was made an OBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to children.

Kate wrote to Tony after the BEM was announced, congratulating him on the honour. It “was a nice personal little note”, Mrs Hudgell said.

She added: “She has just been so kind and thoughtful. They do have a great relationship. She is just so warm and down to earth.

“She is a mum and she just gets it. Tony absolutely adores her.”

Tony Hudgell fundraising walk
Tony Hudgell has raised more than £1.8 million for charity (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Tony’s first challenge came when he was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore raising £38.9 million for the NHS, by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.

He decided to try to raise £509 by walking 10km (6.2 miles) on his prosthetic legs, the money going to the Evelina Children’s Hospital in central London, which had treated him when he was taken there injured.

His challenge captured people’s hearts and minds and he smashed his fundraising target.

Mrs Hudgell recalled feeling “overwhelmed” last month as Tony and Kate met at the official opening of a children’s surgery unit at the hospital, which is part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

Mrs Hudgell said: “She was just so wonderful with him. She spent ages (with him). They were chatting, smiling and it was just so overwhelming.

“It was just so lovely. It is not every day your little boy is sitting there having a good old conversation with our future queen.”