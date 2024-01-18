Astronauts head to space station on chartered flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Astronauts head to space station on chartered flight

By Press Association
Axiom-3 mission astronauts, from left, mission specialist Marcus Wandt, of Sweden, mission specialist Alper Gezeravci, of Turkey, pilot Walter Villadei, of Italy, and Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria wave to family after arriving at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida (John Raoux/AP)
Axiom-3 mission astronauts, from left, mission specialist Marcus Wandt, of Sweden, mission specialist Alper Gezeravci, of Turkey, pilot Walter Villadei, of Italy, and Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria wave to family after arriving at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida (John Raoux/AP)

Turkey’s first astronaut, a Swede and an Italian have set off for the International Space Station on a chartered SpaceX flight.

The Falcon rocket blasted off from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in late afternoon, carrying the three men, all with military pilot experience and representing their homelands.

Their escort on the trip is a retired Nasa astronaut who now works for the company that arranged the private flight.

Their capsule should reach the space station on Saturday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Centre’s Launch Pad 39-A in Cape Canaveral, Florida
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Centre’s Launch Pad 39-A in Cape Canaveral, Florida (Chris O’Meara/AP)

They will spend two weeks performing experiments, chatting to schoolchildren and soaking in the views of Earth, before returning home.

It is costing each of the three countries 55 million dollars (£43 million) or more.

That is the rough per-person price for the trip, the third such journey organised by the Houston company Axiom Space with Nasa and SpaceX.

Russia has been welcoming paid visitors to the space station for more than two decades, but Nasa did not until two years ago.

Turkey’s Alper Gezeravci, a former fighter pilot and captain for Turkish Airlines, is the first person from his country to rocket to space.

He noted Turkey just celebrated its 100th anniversary, and, until now, the nation’s view of the sky has been limited to “what we could see with our bare eyes”.

“Now this mission is opening that curtain all the way,” he told reporters before the flight.

Axiom-3 mission astronauts, from left, mission specialist Marcus Wandt, of Sweden, mission specialist Alper Gezeravci, of Turkey, pilot Walter Villadei, of Italy, and Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria wave to family after arriving at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida
Axiom-3 mission astronauts, from left, mission specialist Marcus Wandt, of Sweden, mission specialist Alper Gezeravci, of Turkey, pilot Walter Villadei, of Italy, and Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida (John Raoux/AP)

“This is the beginning of our next centennial.”

Also flying are Sweden’s Marcus Wandt, a former fighter pilot and test pilot for Swedish Aeroplane Corporation who was chosen in 2022 as a reserve astronaut by the European Space Agency, and Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei, who flew to the edge of space last summer with Virgin Galactic.

Among the symbolic items they are taking up are a Nobel Prize medal from Sweden, fusilli pasta from Italy and tokens of Turkey’s nomadic culture.

With them is Michael Lopez-Alegria, who launched four times as a Nasa astronaut before joining Axiom Space and escorting its first chartered flight.