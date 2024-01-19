Royal attire worn by Diana and Grace Kelly top fashion auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal attire worn by Diana and Grace Kelly top fashion auction

By Press Association
Royal attire worn by Diana and Grace Kelly top fashion auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
A cocktail dress from the collection of Diana, Princess of Wales, and an ensemble worn by Princess Grace of Monaco to meet John F Kennedy at the White House, went under the hammer for 325,000 dollars (£256,000) each.

The high-profile fashion looks were sold as part of an auction titled Unstoppable: Signature Styles Of Iconic Women In Fashion at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles.

The Diana-worn black velvet dress with nautical inspired accent, designed by Catherine Walker and worn to a private event in 1993, far exceeded its estimate of 100,000 and 200,000 dollars.

It comes after a Jacques Azagury designed dress worn by Diana in Florence, Italy in 1985 set a new world record for the most expensive dress worn by the former royal at auction – selling for more than one million dollars in December.

Meanwhile a tweed green ensemble worn by the Academy Award winning actress Grace Kelly, from the golden age of Hollywood, also far exceeded its estimate of 60,000 to 80,000 dollars.

The US star, who would later retire from acting at the age of 26 to become the Princess of Monaco, wore the Givenchy outfit in 1961 with her husband Prince Rainier III to meet President Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at the White House.

Other items which topped the sale include the three-tiered tutu worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in her Emmy award-winning role as Carrie Bradshaw in the opening credits of Sex And The City.

The tutu, found by Patricia Field who was the creative maven behind all the looks on the hit show, also far exceeded its estimate of 8,000 to 12,000 dollars, selling for 52,000 dollars (£41,000).

While a John Galliano for Christian Dior newsprint silk strapless dress, which became a fashion must-have when Parker wore a similar version on Sex And The City, sold for 11,430 dollars (£9,000).

The collection of high-profile outfits also included a Burberry trench coat worn by late pop star Whitney Houston to a Moroccan music festival in 2008, which sold for 4,550 dollars (£3,600).

Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “This showstopping collection of exquisite garments adorned on the Royals, Princess Diana and Princess Grace of Monaco, and the street wear style tutu worn on Hollywood icon Sarah Jessica Parker that made fashion statements at the time of their appearances, are now a part of auction history.

“Today’s auction’s results amplify the value and collectability of these fashion looks that became some of the most iconic style moments of our time.”