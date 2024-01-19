Controlled explosion carried out at homeless hostel where man died in a blast

A controlled explosion was carried out at the scene where a man died in a blast at a hostel in Dublin city.

Emergency services attended Little Britain Street, located off Capel Street, following reports of a blast inside the Depaul homeless hostel shortly after 3pm.

The explosion was confined to one room within the hostel and there are no reports of any other injuries.

A wide cordon was established around the area as a technical examination was carried out.

The cordon and traffic diversions remain in place on Friday.

The Irish army’s explosives ordnance disposal (EOD) unit attended the scene late on Thursday night and its robot was deployed.

The EOD carried out a post-blast analysis and clearance of the scene, which included a controlled explosion.

The operation concluded at around 00.30am.

Gardai said the precise cause of the explosion is under investigation, and the Garda Technical Bureau is carrying out a forensic and technical examination with assistance from the army.

The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out by the State Pathologist on Saturday.

Those with information are being asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 01 6668200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.