Sister of two-year-old Bronson Battersby says she does not blame social services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Sister of two-year-old Bronson Battersby says she does not blame social services

By Press Association
The boy and his father were found dead in Skegness (Joe Giddens/PA)
The boy and his father were found dead in Skegness (Joe Giddens/PA)

The sister of a two-year-old boy who was found dead alongside his father in Lincolnshire has said police and social services “did what they could” and are not to blame.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Melanie Battersby welcomed the setting up of a local authority inquiry to asses whether there were any failings before the death of Bronson Battersby.

The toddler and his father Kenneth, aged 60, were found dead at their home in Skegness on January 9, after a social worker was let into the property by the landlord.

Lincolnshire County Council is carrying out a “rapid review” of attempts to check on Bronson, who is believed to have starved after his father suffered a heart attack.

Ms Battersby, who lives in Sheffield, said of social services: “I don’t place any blame at all on them.

“I believe that social services and the police did what they could within the powers that they had and the information that they were given.

“I’m glad that an inquiry is going to take place into whether there were any failings, missed opportunities. I’m really glad that is going to take place.”

The 37-year-old, the daughter of Kenneth Battersby, told the BBC that she thought it “must be devastating for them (police and social services) to work in that profession, to have to deal with tragedies like this”.

Mr Battersby had suffered another heart attack a few months before his death, she also told the broadcaster.

She said of her father: “I know how proud he was of every single one of us. He absolutely doted on (Bronson). I think he loved doing what he was doing for him.

“Seeing him with him, it was really, really heart-warming. It made me proud of my dad for what he was doing for his little boy.

“He tried his best for that little boy until his last breath,” she said.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed Bronson had been known to children’s services and would typically be seen at least once a month by social workers.

The authority has said a social worker communicated with Mr Battersby on December 27 and arranged to visit on January 2, but there was no response when they arrived at the door.

The social worker “made inquiries at other addresses where the child could be” and contacted the police.

A second unannounced visit on January 4 also went unanswered, and Lincolnshire Police were contacted again.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating Lincolnshire Police’s actions before Mr Battersby and his son were found.