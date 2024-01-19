Surge in men checking cancer risk after King’s prostate diagnosis, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Surge in men checking cancer risk after King’s prostate diagnosis, says charity

By Press Association
Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that Charles’s condition was benign (Joe Giddens/PA)
Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that Charles’s condition was benign (Joe Giddens/PA)

News of the King’s enlarged prostate diagnosis has seen thousands of men checking to see if they are at risk of prostate cancer, new figures suggest.

On Thursday, the NHS reported there had been a significant increase in searches for an “enlarged prostate” on its website after Charles shared his diagnosis.

And Prostate Cancer UK has also seen a big rise in the number of people using its online risk checker.

According to the charity, on Thursday there were 8,025 risk checks, of which 6,800 were noted as high risk.

The figures represent an increase of 101% on the previous day (3,993), and up 139% on the previous week.

An enlarged prostate does not usually pose a serious threat to health, and it is not cancer.

But the new figures from Prostate Cancer UK would suggest that news of the King’s condition has prompted men to also see if they are at risk of prostate cancer.

As well as the surge in checks on Thursday, the charity said that in the 24-hour period since the 3.30pm announcement on Wednesday, there had been 7,052 risk checks – of which 5,985 were high risk.

ROYAL King
(PA Graphics)

This represented an increase of 154% compared with the same time frame the previous day (2,769), and 113% up from the previous week (3,305).

Soon after the announcement of Charles’s benign condition, experts said they anticipated the 75-year-old’s desire to share his diagnosis would lead to men with symptoms seeking help.

It is understood Charles was keen to share his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked in line with health advice.

One in every three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate including needing to visit the toilet more frequently, with more urgency and have difficulty emptying their bladder.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said Charles’s condition was benign and that he would be having a “corrective procedure” in hospital next week.