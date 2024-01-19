Police appeal for missing teenager Julia Skala to return home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Police appeal for missing teenager Julia Skala to return home

By Press Association
Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland has appealed for information over missing Julia Skala (Yui Mok/PA)
Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland has appealed for information over missing Julia Skala (Yui Mok/PA)

Detectives who are “desperately concerned” about a missing schoolgirl have made a direct appeal to her to come home.

Nothing has been seen or heard from 16-year-old Julia Skala since she left her home in Mitcham, south west London, at about 1pm on January 8.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, of the Metropolitan Police, described the situation as “completely out of character” and said finding the teenager is “really is a priority for us” as officers are “very concerned about her safety”.

Making a broadcast appeal outside New Scotland Yard on Friday, Ms Kelland, who is in charge of policing for Merton, said: “It is completely out of character and I just want to say, Julia, if you are listening to this, please come home.

Julia Skala missing
Julia Skala has been missing from her London home since January 8 (Family handout/Met Police/PA)

“You are not in any trouble. We are all desperately concerned for you. Please make contact with a police officer, walk into a station or anything to tell us where you are.

“Can I also appeal to the community. We need the public to report any sightings of Julia.

“There is no such thing as insignificant information in relation to this. We really need you help.”

There is no information or evidence to suggest she has been taken from her home address, police have said.

Ms Kelland said: “We don’t know where she has been for the last 11 days. We are keeping an open mind.

“I have got detectives and officers working around-the-clock to try and find Julia and bring her home safely – it really is a priority for us.”

The teenager was last seen wearing a black, North Face jacket, black trousers, white Nike trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

An investigation was launched, including house-to-house inquiries and recovering CCTV, after she was reported missing by her mother on the morning of January 9.

Ms Kelland added: “She has only been missing for a couple of hours on one previous occasion so this is completely out of character.

“She doesn’t have a mobile phone. She doesn’t have any access to money. It is absolutely freezing. We don’t know if anyone is supporting her.

“Her family, her friends and her school – nobody has heard from her for 11 days. So, as time goes on, we become increasingly concerned for her safety.

“She is a schoolgirl. She is a daughter. She is a sister. We are really very worried about her.”

Detectives say she has links to Lambeth, Camden and Islington and it is possible she has travelled to these places via public transport.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately on 999 quoting the reference 24MIS000879, or they can share non-urgent information by calling 101.