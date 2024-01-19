Ex-school chaplain jailed for sexually abusing two boys 40 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-school chaplain jailed for sexually abusing two boys 40 years ago

By Press Association
Edward Phillips-Smith abused two boys while he was a chaplain at St Peter’s Collegiate School in Wolverhampton in the early 1980s, Oxford Crown Court heard (Steve Parsons/PA)
A former school chaplain has been jailed for sexually abusing two pupils 40 years ago.

Father Edward Phillips-Smith abused two boys while he was a chaplain at St Peter’s Collegiate School in Wolverhampton in the early 1980s.

Phillips-Smith, 73, was known as “Father Eddie” by the pupils, who used to “sit on his knee and he would tickle them”, Oxford Crown Court heard on Friday.

He sexually abused two boys on one date in the early 1980s at a house.

The defendant pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault on a male and two counts of indecency with a child at a previous hearing.

Fern Russell, prosecuting, said: “He was known as Father Eddie, he was fun always with the children, who would sit on his knee.”

She said one victim described him as “very charming and funny and adored by all the children”.

Phillips-Smith was arrested on May 18 2023 and answered no comment to all questions.

One of the victims, who cannot legally be named, called him a “coward” in a statement read out in court.

He said: “He was the chaplain, religious education teacher and supposedly someone a pupil at the school should be able to trust and have a child’s best interests at heart.

“I’ve come to realise this was far from the case and it was only his interests that he cared about.

“I’ve spent 40 years trying to make excuses, pretending it doesn’t matter, that it will go away, but it never does.

“Did he ever consider the implications of his actions on us as his victims?

“He called himself Father but he’s no man of god. He is a coward, still refusing to answer for his actions.”

Lucy Tapper, defending, said: “It is right that Mr Edward Phillips-Smith has sought to plead guilty at the earliest opportunity and avoided a trial and further distress for [the victims].

“There is genuine remorse expressed by Mr Phillips-Smith, although he has difficulty recollecting the specifics. There has been no repetition.”

Phillips-Smith, of Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, was sentenced to 32 months in prison, given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and put on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Judge Ian Pringle KC said: “You were widely loved by the pupils of that school, you were funny, you were not as strict as some of the other masters and the boys loved being with you, because you made them laugh and they sat on your knee and you tickled them.”

The judge detailed the abuse and said: “That episode has never left [the victim], that never will, and you as a teacher were in a position of absolute trust with that young boy and you abused that trust.”

He added: “In my view the appropriate punishment for an offence of this nature can only be achieved by immediate custody.”