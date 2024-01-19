Baby found in shopping bag was less than an hour old, police believe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby found in shopping bag was less than an hour old, police believe

By Press Association
Chief Superintendent Simon Crick at the scene in East Ham, east London (Yui Mok/PA)
Chief Superintendent Simon Crick at the scene in East Ham, east London (Yui Mok/PA)

A baby found in a shopping bag in east London was less than an hour old when she was discovered by a dog walker, police believe.

The little girl, who has been named Elsa by hospital staff, was found in East Ham on Thursday.

Detectives said the dog walker kept the baby, who is believed to be black or mixed race, warm with blankets thought to have been left with the child.

Paramedics then arrived and checked the girl over before taking her to hospital, where she remains.

She was not injured in any way.

Newborn baby found in east London
The junction of the Greenway and High Street South in East Ham, where a newborn baby was found in a shopping bag by a dog walker (Yui Mok/PA)

Detectives have appealed for the baby’s mother to come forward, as they are “extremely concerned” for her welfare.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick told reporters at the scene on Friday: “We are extremely concerned for her welfare as she would have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth.

“Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk into the nearest hospital or police station.

“If you are the baby’s mother, please know that your daughter is well. No matter what your circumstances please do seek help.”

He said the mother will “absolutely” get support from the council and social workers if she comes forward.

It is not known whether she is local to the area.

Mr Crick said he was “extremely grateful” to members of the public who stayed at the scene, adding “your actions contributed to saving Elsa’s life”.

He would not give more details about the identity of the dog walker.

Restaurant manager Tania Iurac, 25, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency: “My friend came home from work at around 11pm and she told me a lot of police officers were outside with a dog and the area was closed.

“I was worried. We went outside and asked the police for more information.

“I saw a white towel on the floor. It was clothing. It did not have blood on it or anything. The baby was not in there.

“There was I would say six to eight police officers around. There were a lot of people asking questions.

“I am just shocked.”

A couple walking near the scene on Friday told reporters: “It is sad, very sad. It is shocking. During the daytime people come along this pathway and have never seen anything like this.”

Temperatures dropped as low as minus 4C around London on Thursday night, the Met Office said.

Anyone who knows the mother is urged to contact police by calling 999 and using the reference CAD 6876/18 Jan.