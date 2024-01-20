What the papers say – January 20

Channel migrants given the right to work and a drop in Army personnel feature among a variety of stories on Saturday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph says migrants who arrived via the Channel in small boast have “quietly” been given the right to work in the care, construction and agriculture sectors.

The i Weekend leads with a public poll that suggests people believe the Prime Minister’s Rwanda plan will not work. They also say it will not help the Conservatives at the ballot box.

The Times reports that the Army will shrink by a third over the next 10 years.

The Independent says Fujitsu, the company behind the Horizon IT Post Office scandal, knew about the issues with the system for nearly two decades.

A multi-billion-pound boost by forecasters which will pave the way for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to introduce a package of pre-election tax cuts leads the FT Weekend.

A steelworks company is cutting 3,000 jobs despite receiving £500 million in government support, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Guardian reports that “vital” legal protections for the environment and human health are being “destroyed” post-Brexit.

The Daily Mail leads with a “measles crisis” across the UK.

The Daily Express leads with Dame Esther Rantzen’s plea for MPs to debate assisted dying laws.

The Sun reports on the star of BBC show Gladiators bragging about “using dangerous steroids” online.

And the Daily Star splashes with the Pope’s exorcist who believes politicians may be possessed by the devil.