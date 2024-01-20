Duke of Sussex arrives at awards ceremony after dropping libel claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duke of Sussex arrives at awards ceremony after dropping libel claim

By Press Association
Duke of Sussex has attended an award ceremony after dropping a libel claim (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Duke of Sussex has arrived at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles, hours after withdrawing his High Court libel claim against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday.

Harry attended a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, where he will be inducted into the “Living Legends of Aviation” for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot.

It comes after he dropped a libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a February 2022 Mail on Sunday article about his challenge against the Home Office, following a decision to change his publicly-funded security arrangements when visiting the UK.

His lawyers filed a notice of discontinuance at the High Court in London on Friday, while a spokesperson said the duke’s focus remains “on the safety of his family” and on his legal action against the Home Office.

Hours after the announcement, Harry appeared at the 21st annual Living Legends of Aviation ceremony honouring those who make significant contributions to aviation and aerospace – hosted by US actor and aviation ambassador John Travolta.

The duke, 39, completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot, having flown countless training missions in the UK, US and Australia.

He served for 10 years in the military, rising to the rank of Captain, and later founded the Invictus Games – a sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans.

Harry takes his place alongside other aviation and aerospace “legends” including Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Neil Armstrong, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman and Elon Musk.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny UK premiere – London
Harrison Ford is among those previously inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation (Ian West/PA)

The event’s website also praised the duke for his work with charities and organisations including Travalyst, Sentebale, African Parks and WellChild.

A statement on it’s website said: “Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist.

“He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places.”

Harry is set to be inducted alongside US navy pilot Fred George and former world speed record holder Steve Hinton, as well as Lauren Sanchez – who is engaged to Amazon founder Bezos.

She is set to receive the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award for her skills as a helicopter pilot and aviation businesswoman, having founded aerial filming company Black Ops Aviation in 2016.

The duke’s appearance comes as his father, the King, prepared to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate next week, while his sister-in-law the Princess of Wales recovers from abdominal surgery in the London Clinic.