Status Orange wind warnings issued for 27 counties on island of Ireland

By Press Association
Weather warnings have been issued for all counties (Niall Carson/PA)
Wind warnings have been issued for all counties on Sunday with Storm Isha due to track north-west across the island of Ireland.

Strong and gusty winds are forecast for Sunday from 11am until 4am on Monday, creating a risk of large waves along coastal paths, loose debris and difficult travelling conditions.

For 27 counties, the wind warnings were upgraded to Status Orange from 5pm on Sunday until 2am on Monday – including Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and all counties in Northern Ireland.

Severe and damaging gusts are expected during this period with the risk of fallen trees and damage to power lines.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for counties Meath, Kildare, Westmeath, Offaly and Laois from Sunday morning until 4am on Monday.

In Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow wind warning will remain in place for all counties until 12pm on Monday.

The Met Office has warned of strong winds, heavy rain, and a risk to life and damage to buildings in parts of the UK from Sunday into Monday.

Forecasters said Saturday is to be quite windy and cloudy, with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the morning.