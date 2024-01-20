Community in mourning after family found dead at house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Community in mourning after family found dead at house

By Press Association
A forensic tent and police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
A forensic tent and police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Churches are opening so people can pay tribute to four members of the same family who were found dead at a house in Norwich.

The bodies of a man, 45, a 36-year-old woman and two young children were found inside an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, on Friday following a call from a member of the public shortly before 7am.

The man has been named in reports as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

Norfolk Police said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere. All four were found with injuries.

The Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher said local clergy were offering support in the communities they serve and would be opening churches over the weekend for those who wish to pay tribute.

Among them is St Edmund’s Church, where people can light a candle and pray between 3-4pm on Saturday.

The Diocese of Norwich Facebook account wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the tragic news in Costessey.”

Norfolk Police Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess has said: “I would be reassured that we’re doing a thorough investigation into this.

Costessey incident
Four bodies were found (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’m confident this is an isolated incident but, as I say, it’s very early on, I’m keeping an open mind.

“I would stress to the community, let’s be very aware of what we share on social media without confirmed information.

“We don’t want to cause any undue distress or give false information that might actually hamper the investigation rather than support it.”

He said that officers had attended the property on December 14 2023 in relation to a missing person inquiry.

A cordon is in place and detectives from Norfolk and Suffolk police forces are leading the investigation.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and forensic examinations are still under way.