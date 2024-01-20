Charity founder Camila Batmanghelidjh hailed as a ‘brilliant woman’ at funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity founder Camila Batmanghelidjh hailed as a ‘brilliant woman’ at funeral

By Press Association
Mourners attending the funeral of Kids Company founder Camila Batmanghelidjh at Golders Green Crematorium (Jeff Moore/PA)
Kids Company founder Camila Batmanghelidjh was hailed as a “brilliant woman” at a funeral awash with colour in accordance with her wishes.

In a statement read out at her funeral on Saturday morning at Golders Green Crematorium in North London by her brother Ardi, Ms Batmanghelidjh told those present to “not be sad”.

In her message, Ms Batmanghelidjh said she “had an absolutely brilliant life” and the “opportunity to serve amazing children and young people”.

Messages written on her coffin by well-wishers included “Your spirit will live forever” and “Queen of the South”.

Her family said she died peacefully in her sleep aged 61 on January 1 after a period of failing health.

Camila Batmanghelidjh
Ms Batmanghelidjh, who famously wore vivid clothing, asked attendees in her will to wear colour to the service, writing: “Under no condition should anyone wear black, colour is the order of the day!”

Mr Batmanghelidj said his sister’s greatest gift was “the ability to connect with people one-on-one”.

“During those moments one would feel total love and connection with her, wiping away a world of pain,” he wrote in a message for the funeral service.

Ardi Batmanghelidj speaking at the funeral of his sister and Kids Company founder Camila Batmanghelidjh
Mr Batmanghelidj said her goal became “nothing short of disrupting the social services paradigm of the late 1990s”, adding that her mission, clients and staff were “victims of dirty politics in 2015”.

The fashion designer Bella Freud described Ms Batmanghelidjh as a “brilliant woman”.

Ms Freud, who cried as she addressed the funeral service, added that she “listened to children and treated them in a respectful way”.

The poet Lemn Sissay gave a reading of his poem Invisible Kisses at the service – which was attended by Alan Yentob, who served as chairman of Kids Company, and other public figures.

Ms Batmanghelidjh’s body lay in repose for five days before the funeral for well-wishers to visit and leave messages of gratitude.

The Iranian-born social justice campaigner founded Kids Company in 1996 to support vulnerable children and young people in London, expanding to operate centres in Bristol and Liverpool.

Camila Batmanghelidjh funeral
Her charity attracted several celebrity backers including former prime minister David Cameron, Coldplay, artist Damien Hirst and comedian Michael McIntyre – and Ms Batmanghelidjh was made a CBE for her work.

But it was wound up in 2015 after police launched an investigation, which was dropped seven months later, into unfounded allegations of abuse and exploitation, following the broadcast of a BBC Newsnight report.

In 2021, a bid to ban Ms Batmanghelidjh and seven ex-trustees from being company directors was rejected by a High Court judge, who commended her “enormous dedication” to young people.

In an obituary on her website, her family said: “Until her death, she continued to work with vulnerable children, who called her or visited her to discuss their traumas, their insecurities, and their challenges.

“Camila wanted to honour these children with the care and protection they deserved.”