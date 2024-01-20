Detectives investigating Norfolk deaths not seeking anyone else

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Detectives investigating Norfolk deaths not seeking anyone else

By Press Association
Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich (PA)
Detectives investigating the deaths of four members of the same family at a house in Norfolk have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy.

The bodies of two young girls, a 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were found at an address in Costessey, Norfolk, on Friday morning.

A man called 999 from the property on Allan Bedford Crescent at around 6am that day, but police were not dispatched there.

Officers made the discovery around an hour and 15 minutes later after a member of the public alerted them at around 7am.

Norfolk Constabulary has referred itself to the police watchdog over the delay.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess said: “We’ve spoken to witnesses and neighbours, carried out house-to-house inquiries, examined local CCTV and completed initial scene investigations.

“As a result of this, we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

A forensic investigator outside a house in Costessey near Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

A force spokesperson said: “A second referral has been made to the IOPC today following the identification of a 999 call made yesterday morning at 6am by a man at the address and police resources were not deployed.

“The IOPC will assess the circumstances of the call and determine the appropriate level of investigation required.

“As a result, no further information relating to the circumstances of this call will be released at this time.”

The force had already referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct on Friday over police contact about a missing person inquiry at the address last month.
 
Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere. All four were found with injuries.

The man has been named in reports as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

A post-mortem examination for the adult victims will take place on Sunday, while the girls will be formally identified on Wednesday.

Detectives said they they will not reveal the identities of the victims before they have been formally identified.

A cordon remains in place and specialist officers are supporting relatives of the victims.

Officers in uniform will continue patrols in the area on Sunday.

Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property(Joe Giddens/PA)

Churches opened on Saturday so people could pay tribute to the victims.

Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher said local clergy were offering support in the communities they serve and would be opening churches over the weekend for those who wish to pay tribute.

The Diocese of Norwich Facebook account wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the tragic news in Costessey.”