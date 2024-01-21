What the papers say – January 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – January 21

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Sunday papers are led by a reported Government crackdown on civil service “activists”.

The Sunday Telegraph says John Glen, the Cabinet Office minister, has ordered a review of Whitehall diversity networks in an efficiency drive that could help fund tax cuts.

The Independent reports the Government is studying a scheme to help first-time home buyers by guaranteeing mortgages that would require deposits of just 1%.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has told the Mail on Sunday he hopes to emulate the tax-cutting policies of former chancellor Nigel Lawson.

Meanwhile, The Observer carries an interview with the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who says young people should be able to move freely to and from the EU post-Brexit.

The Sunday Times says figures have revealed nearly a third of under-16s are vulnerable to measles because they are not fully vaccinated.

Secret government talks are set to take place next week in an effort to breathe life back into the axed HS2 rail link, according to the Sunday Express.

The Sunday People carries a message of support from the Duke of Sussex for the King and Princess of Wales amid their health scares.

The Sunday Mirror reports Post Office chiefs were filmed enjoying a company party as it fought wrongly convicted subpostmasters in court.

The Sun on Sunday leads with developments in the split between TV star Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine.

And the Daily Star Sunday says TV star Jamie Dornan was rushed to hospital after being stung by a giant caterpillar while on holiday in Portugal.