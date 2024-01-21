Man, woman and dog killed in collision with BMW X5 in village By Press Association January 21 2024, 9.44am Share Man, woman and dog killed in collision with BMW X5 in village Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6346647/man-woman-and-dog-killed-in-collision-with-bmw-x5-in-village/ Copy Link Police tape near the scene of an incident (Peter Byrne/PA) A man, a woman and a dog have been killed in a collision with a BMW X5 in a village in Kent. The two pedestrians both in their 60s, were walking the dog in Thurnham Lane, Bearsted, when the black SUV vehicle collided with them at about 1.40pm on Saturday. Kent Police officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, but all three were pronounced dead. The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.