Sarah, Duchess of York diagnosed with malignant melanoma

Sarah, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, her spokesman has said.

The disease was discovered after several moles were removed during treatment for her last cancer.

One of the moles was found to be cancerous and doctors are working to establish if it was caught early.

The 64-year-old is said to be in “good spirits” despite the fact another cancer diagnosis so soon after the last one has been “distressing”.

Her spokesman said: “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

“She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”