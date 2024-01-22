UK scientists helping roll out world’s first routine malaria vaccine programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK scientists helping roll out world’s first routine malaria vaccine programme

By Press Association
The world’s first routine vaccination programme against malaria is due to on Monday January 22 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The world's first routine vaccination programme against malaria is due to on Monday January 22 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The world’s first routine malaria vaccination programme is being rolled out with help from scientists in the UK.

The RTS,S vaccine, also known as Mosquirix, was developed by British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in collaboration with the Path Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI), an organisation tasked with accelerating the development of malaria vaccines.

It was recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2021 for widespread use for children in Africa.

Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s (LSHTM) The Medical Research Council Unit, The Gambia (MRCG), have been working alongside local communities and volunteers in Africa for almost three decades to research, develop and deploy the jab.

It will be rolled out for routine use starting Monday January 22 as part of the childhood vaccination programme in Africa, starting with Cameroon.

Professor Umberto D’Alessandro, director MRCG at LSHTM said: “Making the RTS,S vaccine available as a routine vaccination is only possible thanks to decades of work by researchers in Africa working with international partners, with clinical trials at MRCG at LSHTM starting back in 1997.

“The support of volunteers and communities both in The Gambia and the region has been vital in showing that RTS,S, the world’s first malaria vaccine, was safe and could save lives.”

Globally in 2022, there were an estimated 249 million malaria cases and 608,000 malaria deaths in 85 countries, according to WHO figures.

And children under five accounted for about 80% of all malaria deaths in the African region.

WHO has recommended a schedule of four doses in children from around five months of age, with a fifth dose considered after one year in areas of high risk.

RTS,S works by inducing an immune response to an antigen found on the surface of the Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite injected by female Anopheles mosquitoes into the bloodstream.

Clinical trials have shown that vaccinating with RTS,S before the rainy season and using anti-malarial drugs can cut children deaths by nearly two thirds.

Prof D’Alessandro said: “Crucially, an LSHTM coordinated five-year trial in Burkina Faso and Mali, which began in 2017, showed that vaccinating with RTS,S before the rainy season, alongside the use of antimalarial drugs, reduced cases of severe malaria in children and deaths by nearly two thirds.

“In RTS,S we now have a malaria vaccine that, starting with Cameroon, can be rolled out across malaria-prone regions worldwide and help to revive malaria control efforts that had recently stalled.”

Meanwhile a second vaccine, R21, which was developed by Oxford University, was prequalified by WHO last year, a crucial step in making the vaccine eligible for global use.