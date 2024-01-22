Sarah, Duchess of York tells of shock at skin cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah, Duchess of York tells of shock at skin cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Sarah, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Sarah, Duchess of York has described her shock at being diagnosed with skin cancer, but said she is “good spirits” and “grateful for the many messages of love and support”.

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie said she was taking some time for herself after finding out she has malignant melanoma – her second bout of cancer in a year following her treatment for breast cancer last summer.

The duchess, 64, posting her first message since the news, said on Instagram she was “incredibly thankful” to her medical team and was now resting at home with her family.

The announcement of her diagnosis on Sunday comes as the Princess of Wales remains in hospital after abdominal surgery and the King prepares to be admitted to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife shared a photo of herself smiling and dressed a vivid red warm winter coat while leaning on a small bridge over a river, seemingly in Austria.

The duchess, who underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery last year, recuperated at the MAYRLIFE Clinic in Austria after being treated in London.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Sarah, Duchess of York, attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)

She said: “I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.

“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”

The duchess said praised the medics who cared for her, adding: “I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent.

“I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support,” she said.

A spokesman said on Sunday that she was undergoing further investigations to ensure the disease had been caught in the early stages.