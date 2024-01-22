Duke of Edinburgh to meet Jonathan the tortoise on remote South Atlantic island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duke of Edinburgh to meet Jonathan the tortoise on remote South Atlantic island

By Press Association
The Duke of Edinburgh is to visit St Helena this week (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh is to pay an official visit this week to one of the world’s most remote islands.

Edward is travelling to St Helena from January 23-26, spending four days on the subtropical British Overseas Territory which sits in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean.

It will follow his two-day working trip to South Africa which began on Monday, with the duke visiting Pretoria and meeting animal conservation groups.

On St Helena, the King’s youngest brother will open the airport, meet community leaders and also encounter the island’s most famous inhabitant – 191-year-old Jonathan, the Seychelles giant tortoise.

Jonathan is the oldest living land animal in the world and is thought to have hatched in 1832.

A public holiday has been announced on the island for Wednesday to celebrate the visit by the duke, who is 14th in line to the throne.

Edward is the first member of the royal family to visit St Helena since the Princess Royal travelled there 22 years ago in 2002.

Governor Nigel Phillips said: “This promises to be a special occasion, with a public holiday allowing the entire community to join this opportunity to celebrate all that is great about the culture and environment of this remarkable island.”

The overseas tour comes as the Princess of Wales remains in hospital after abdominal surgery, with the Prince of Wales stepping back temporarily from royal duties to care for her and their children, and while the King prepares to be admitted to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Commonwealth Day Service
The King, then the Prince of Wales, with his brother Edward (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The duke and his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh, both 59, are the youngest members of Charles’s slimmed down working monarchy who are currently carrying out royal duties.

At just 47 square miles, St Helena is a third of size of the Isle of Wight, and around the same size as Disney World Orlando.

Its nearest landmass is Ascension Island, which is 807 miles to the north west.