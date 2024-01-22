Camilla meets families at domestic violence refuge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Camilla meets families at domestic violence refuge

By Press Association
The Queen visited the Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service in Wiltshire (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Queen visited the Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service in Wiltshire (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Queen has toured a domestic violence refuge to celebrate the service’s 50th anniversary.

Camilla met staff, volunteers and families at Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service (SDASS) on Monday.

Her visit comes as the King prepares to be admitted to hospital at some stage this week to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Royal visit to Swindon
The Queen visited the Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Queen has been carrying on with engagements, including visiting an art gallery in Aberdeen last week, while her husband has been urged to rest ahead of his corrective procedure for the benign condition.

SDASS, which was founded in 1974 as Swindon Women’s Aid, offers one of the few purpose-built refuges in the UK offering fully self-contained accommodation.

Camilla was introduced to Nicky Alberry, the charity’s chair of trustees, and Joanna Eamey, its chief executive.

Royal visit to Swindon
Camilla met staff, volunteers and families (Alastair Grant/PA)

She was also greeted by her close friend Sarah Troughton, the Lord Lieutenant of Wiltshire.

Mrs Troughton was one of six trusted confidantes appointed as Queen’s companions in 2022, in place of traditional ladies-in-waiting.

Camilla visited one of the flats and met current residents and their children, before joining staff, partner agencies, residents and trustees at a short reception to unveil a plaque.

Royal visit to Swindon
Camilla with Sarah Troughton, who is the Lord Lieutenant of Wiltshire and of the Queen’s companions (Alastair Grant/PA)

The refuge can host 22 families at a time, with 20 flats that have between one and three bedrooms, as well as an emergency bedsit.

Women and children up to the age of 18 are offered a safe place to live at SDASS and tend to stay for around four months.

Every year it supports around 62 families, including 78 children.

Camilla has long campaigned on ending domestic violence, working with charities to raise awareness and support survivors.

Royal visit to Swindon
Camilla speaks after unveiling a plaque (Alastair Grant/PA)

As the Duchess of Cornwall after the first national lockdown, she became patron of the UK charity SaveLives, and highlighted its Reach In campaign which encouraged communities to “reach in” to victims of abuse.

She has also visited Refuge, hosting a reception at Clarence House to mark Refuge’s 50th anniversary, and Women’s Aid.