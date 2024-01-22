School pupils offered support after deaths of four people in house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School pupils offered support after deaths of four people in house

By Press Association
Floral tributes have been left near to the house in Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey, Norfolk (Sam Russell/PA)
Floral tributes have been left near a house where two young girls, a man and a woman were found dead, with one of the children described as a “sweet, caring girl” who was always smiling.

Support is being offered to youngsters at the two schools where the girls were pupils.

The bodies of four members of the same family, including a man, 45, and a 36-year-old woman, were discovered at an address in Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday morning.

The man has been named in reports as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

A man called 999 from the property on Allan Bedford Crescent at around 6am that day, but police were not dispatched there.

Officers made the discovery about an hour and 15 minutes later after a member of the public alerted them at around 7am.

A police cordon remained in place on Monday with a number of marked police vehicles at the scene. Sam Russell/ PA
Norfolk Police, which has referred itself to the police watchdog over the delay, is not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy.

A pile of floral tributes, and two unicorn toys, had been left a short distance from the house by Monday.

The items were left by the sign for Stony Grove, a road which joins Allan Bedford Crescent, with the house remaining taped off by police and with a number of marked vehicles still at the scene.

One of the tributes said: “Jasmine, you were such a sweet, caring girl, yourself and your sister didn’t deserve to have your lives taken away.

“You would always be smiling in primary school.

“Fly high beautiful girls.”

Floral tributes have been left by the sign for Stony Grove, near to the house in Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey, Norfolk. (Sam Russell/ PA)
Another said: “You will be missed. I’m sorry to whoever was in the family and is going through it. Sorry Jasmin.”

Matthew Cross, headteacher at Queen’s Hill Primary School and Dr Roger Harris at Taverham High School said in a joint statement that extra support was in place for pupils and staff.

“Both our schools have worked closely alongside colleagues from Norfolk County Council’s critical incident support team over the weekend to ensure we have extra support and provision in place so we can meet the needs of both our pupils and staff at this difficult time,” they said.

Post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday found the 45-year-old man died of a stab wound to the neck, while the 36-year-old woman died of a number of stab wounds to the neck.

The bodies of the two girls will be examined on Wednesday.

Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere.

All four were found with injuries.

The force had already referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct on Friday over police contact about a missing person inquiry at the address last month.