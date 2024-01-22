The Queen ‘discussed domestic violence’ with daughter of murdered woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Queen ‘discussed domestic violence’ with daughter of murdered woman

By Press Association
Claire Marshall was murdered in 2009 (Cumbria Police/PA)
Claire Marshall was murdered in 2009 (Cumbria Police/PA)

The Queen has been praised for her work raising awareness of domestic violence by the daughter of a woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Roann Court, who was 15 when her 35-year-old mother Claire Marshall was killed by Benjamin Cooper in 2009 in Millom, Cumbria, said she spoke to Camilla about ensuring victims have a voice in death if they couldn’t in life.

Now 30 and the mother of two boys, Ms Court met the Queen when Camilla visited Swindon on Monday.

Benjamin Cooper
Benjamin Cooper murdered Claire Marshall in January 2009 (Cumbria Police/PA)

Describing their conversation outside Deacon and Son’s jewellers, which Camilla visited, she said: “It was brilliant, we spoke about domestic violence and the work that she does with that, because it’s a big thing that we support, we lost my mum 15 years ago to domestic homicide.

“I thanked her for all the work that she’s done to raise awareness for that and she thanked me for everything that I did, and it was very, very lovely, very cordial, and it was really nice.

“I wasn’t actually going to come here today, I drove past and I felt like an instinct that I had to park up and come and stand outside.

“I found out this morning that she was coming, and when I drove past I was like, you know what, I’m going to pull into the Co-op car park and stand around to wait for her, because I am so grateful for what she does for victims of domestic abuse.

Royal visit to Swindon
The Queen visited Swindon on Monday (Adrian Dennis/PA)

“It was almost like a gut instinct was telling me to come and stand in the cold.

“I told her that I lost my mum and she said that she was so sorry for that.

“You don’t see a lot of people talking about domestic abuse, what happens behind closed doors stays behind closed doors.

“We do everything we do in her name, we don’t want her to be just another name on the list.

“We want her to have a voice when she didn’t have one while she was alive, so she will have one in death.”

The anniversary of her mother’s death will be on Wednesday, she added.