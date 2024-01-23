Nine criminal investigations sparked after review of 300K UK police employees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nine criminal investigations sparked after review of 300K UK police employees

By Press Association
A mass screening of more than 300,000 police officers, staff and volunteers against a national intelligence database has led to only nine criminal investigations, figures show.

The review, carried out after a damning report following the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, unearthed 461 cases classed as serious enough to need assessing by a senior officer.

There were 88 that led to a disciplinary investigation; 139 had their vetting reviewed; 128 faced management intervention and 97 were found to require no further action.

Officers in the cases were mainly ranked chief inspector or below, but one chief officer was found to need management action.

The criminal investigations involved five police officers at the rank of chief inspector or below, with one case involving alleged sexual offences, one claim of drugs offences and two accusations of fraud.

Four members of police staff are also facing criminal investigations, with two involving alleged sexual offences, one accusation of drugs offences and another classed as “miscellaneous crimes against society”, which covers offences where there is no direct victim.

The mass screening, the biggest of its kind in policing, was carried out in the wake of the Casey Review into the culture and standards in the Metropolitan Police, following Ms Everard’s murder by a serving police officer in 2021.

During Baroness Casey’s inquiry, another Met officer, David Carrick, was unmasked as one of the UK’s most prolific sex offenders.

HR records from all UK police forces have been checked against the Police National Database (PND), which contains intelligence and operational information, in a bid to flush out anyone who should not be in the job.

On Tuesday the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 307,452 officers, staff and volunteers had been checked against the database, with 461 of the most serious cases requiring a review by a senior officer.

These were where criminal or disciplinary investigations were needed, or management action or re-vetting.

Other less serious cases where information was found on the PND were reviewed internally by forces but they were not required to provide the numbers to the NPCC.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens
Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, pictured with former prime minister Boris Johnson, said the review was ‘extraordinarily thorough’ (Yui Mok/PA)

NPCC chairman Chief Constable Gavin Stephens said: “The cross-checking of records on such a large scale was a significant task, which shows our commitment right across policing to identify those who do not meet the high standards expected.

“Police forces responded with urgency, enabling us to carry out the largest integrity screening project that policing has ever seen

“Despite the comparatively low numbers of returns the exercise was important in ensuring we have a strong foundation on which to build an automated process.

“We look forward to working with our colleagues across government and policing to make this a reality.

“I hope that it gives further reassurance to communities, and to colleagues in policing, that the overwhelming majority of the workforce can be trusted, and that if you are involved in wrongdoing, there is no place to hide.”

The review also unearthed 400 cases where officers, staff or volunteers had been a victim of, or witness to, a crime, that were not previously known about by their employer.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said police forces had also taken ‘significant action’ to deal with the less serious cases thrown up by the data wash (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, NPCC lead for the data wash, said: “While the historical data wash has resulted in some cases which require criminal or disciplinary investigation, this low number, together with the fact these people have now been identified and appropriate action taken, should provide reassurance that we are committed to the highest standards of integrity and will continue to deal robustly with those who fall below these standards.

“In addition to the cases referred to an appropriate authority, we know significant action has been taken by local forces to address all information identified in the historical data wash through stringent processes and procedures.

“We also identified a number of people who required welfare support from their force and it is positive that we can now give them the care they require.

“These could be individuals who have been a victim or witness to a crime but have not received specialist support which they need and rightly deserve.”

Plans are under way to set up regular PND screening for all police service employees.