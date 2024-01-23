Police officer who had sex on duty claimed he was ‘powerless’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer who had sex on duty claimed he was ‘powerless’, court told

By Press Association
The trial is taking place at Chester Crown Court (Peter Powell/PA)
A police officer who had sex with a woman after she made a 999 call claimed he was “powerless”, a court has heard.

Jordan Masterson, 27, was on duty as a police constable with Cheshire Constabulary, based in Widnes, when he was called to the woman’s home in the early hours of December 28 2021.

A jury at Chester Crown Court heard the woman, referred to in court as female G, had already been visited by police officers at about 10pm on December 27 after reporting a disturbance.

Opening the case on Tuesday, Duncan Bould, prosecuting, said the woman later called police again and Masterson attended her home at about 12.30am, where she was “under the influence of alcohol” and “clearly in an emotional state”.

Mr Bould said: “Within a short time of arriving at her home, the defendant turned off his bodyworn camera and engaged in consensual sexual intercourse with female G.

“Shortly after that he left her.”

The jury heard female G described Masterson’s hand touching hers after he turned off his bodyworn camera and said the “atmosphere then changed” and they ended up in the living room having sex on the couch.

The woman, whose children were asleep in the house at the time, later made more emergency calls and Masterson returned to her home at about 1.30am, again turning off his bodyworn camera, the court heard.

Mr Bould said: “She says during the course of that second visit he told her not to tell anyone about what had happened earlier. He then left for a second time.”

After he had left, the woman called police again and described what had happened, the court heard.

Mr Bould said the woman used the word “rape” when talking to the police call handler, but then clarified that she had wanted to have sex.

The jury was told when Masterson, of Townsend Avenue, Clubmoor, Liverpool, was interviewed by police he gave no comment to questions but gave a prepared statement in which he said the woman had “instigated” physical contact.

He also said female G had “been in control and that he was powerless”, the court heard.

Mr Bould said relatively large amounts of the woman’s DNA were found inside boxer shorts recovered from Masterson’s home.

He said it was understood Masterson now accepted having sex with the woman, but would suggest he had “no control over his actions”.

“Effectively, it seems he will say female G forced those actions on him,” Mr Bould said.

“He denies he told her not to speak to anybody about their sexual encounter during that second visit to her home.”

The court heard when Masterson completed a vulnerable persons assessment form after visiting the woman, he wrote that officers should “be wary of what this female may do in the future and I urge my colleagues to attend double-crewed”.

Mr Bould told the jury: “It is the prosecution case that he wilfully misconducted himself by having sex with her, that vulnerable member of the public, whilst on duty.

“We say this is not a case of him having no control over his actions but that his actions were deliberate.”

Masterson, who wiped his eyes with a tissue at times during the court hearing, denies misconduct in a public office.

The trial is expected to last seven days.