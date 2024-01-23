‘Delay in ambulances being told Reading killings was marauding terrorist attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Delay in ambulances being told Reading killings was marauding terrorist attack’

By Press Association
Three people were killed and three others were injured in the attack in Forbury Gardens in Reading (Steve Parsons/PA)
The ambulance service responding to the Reading killings was only notified that it was a “marauding terrorist attack” (MTA) almost an hour and a half after police declared it, an inquest has heard.

Libyan refugee Khairi Saadallah shouted “Allah Akbar” as he fatally stabbed friends James Furlong, 36, Dr David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, on June 20 2020 in the town’s Forbury Gardens.

Three other people – Stephen Young, Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan – were also injured before Saadallah threw away the 8in (20cm) knife and ran off, pursued by an off-duty police officer.

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails
The head of resilience and specialist operations for the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), James Amos, said there was a delay in the declaration of Operation Plato – a national identifier for the response to an MTA – being communicated to SCAS control rooms.

The inquest heard this was not found to have “any causative impact” on what happened during the attacks.

But Mr Amos conceded that the delay was “worrying” after he was asked to provide an “unflinching and candid view” of what was “less than optimal” in the response to the incident, during his prevention of future deaths evidence at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Mr Amos said: “On the night, Operation Plato was declared from an inspector on the scene at 19.48 but the communication of that declaration between there and our control room did not happen until much later.”

The court heard the ambulance service received notification at 21.13.

Counsel to the inquest, Nicholas Moss KC, said SCAS crews were on the scene in any case following calls from police and members of the public.

Mr Amos told of how the delay has prompted changes in the service.

The type of incident will now be communicated by police to the ambulance service via a channel that connects the services’ control rooms, which are monitored 24/7, before the same information is shared via an inter-operability channel, which is monitored by commanders who are being dispatched or are en route to the scene before it is then passed through an “open mutual aid” channel available to all responding resources.

Forbury Gardens incident
Operation Plato can only be declared by police, the inquest heard.

Other changes were aired in court, including updates to training that emphasise the importance of conveying information according to the M/ethane model – a reporting framework which provides a common structure for responders and their control rooms to share incident information.

The inquest heard how a “highly experienced team leader” who was at the scene did not convey information according to that recognised model because of the “stress and pressure” of the “once-in-a-career” type event.

Mr Amos said commanders now go through annual update training, control room operators are trained to ask crews specifically for a M/ethane report and reminders of the reporting model are on vehicle dashboards.

A post-incident review commissioned by Mr Amos identified several lessons from the Reading attacks, including that responses need to be “proactive as well as reactive” and that the nature of calls need to be logged correctly.

He said the control shift officer that evening had “queried in her mind” that the incident was a potential Operation Plato.

Explaining why the lesson to be proactive was identified, he said: “It was actually about voicing that to the higher command structure more quickly, escalate that more quickly, so that we could put some other proactive elements in place.”

Forbury Gardens incident
In relation to the nature of calls needing to be selected correctly, the inquest heard how one call, which provided the address of the incident and contained information that four people had been stabbed, was logged at a lower tier than it should have been.

Mr Amos said it would have been “extremely concerning” that the nature of the call was logged incorrectly if that had been the only call that came through.

Mr Amos was not directly involved in the events on June 20 2020.

In January 2021, Saadallah was handed a whole-life sentence at the Old Bailey after pleading guilty to three murders and three attempted murders.

The inquest was tasked with looking at the management of Saadallah while in prison and on probation, as well as his mental health, and the assessment and response to his risk of terrorism before the attacks.

The inquest continues.