Man, woman and two young girls found dead in house named

By Press Association
Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man, woman and two young girls who were found dead in a house in Norfolk have been named by police.

Norfolk Police said the four people have been provisionally identified as Bartolmiej Kuczynski, 45, Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, Jasmin Kuczynska, 12, and nine-year-old Natasha Kuczynska.

These are subject to formal identification taking place and confirmation at inquest proceedings, the force added.

The bodies of the four family members were discovered at an address in Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday morning.

Floral tributes left near a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property.
A man called 999 from the property on Allan Bedford Crescent at around 6am that day, but police were not dispatched there.

Officers made the discovery about an hour and 15 minutes later after a member of the public alerted them at around 7am.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) in relation to the first 999 call and previous contact at the address on December 14 which was in relation to a missing person enquiry.

On Monday, Chief Constable Paul Sanford asked His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, which is already carrying out a routine inspection of Norfolk Police, to conduct a “deeper review” into his force.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property.
Post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday found the man died of a stab wound to the neck, while the woman died of a number of stab wounds to the neck.

The bodies of the two girls will be examined on Wednesday.

Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere.

All four were found with injuries.