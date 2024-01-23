Waterways charity braced for huge clean-up after storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Waterways charity braced for huge clean-up after storms

By Press Association
Floodwater at Naburn Locks on the outskirts of York (Danny Lawson/PA)
Floodwater at Naburn Locks on the outskirts of York (Danny Lawson/PA)

The charity that maintains more than 2,000 miles of canals and navigable rivers in the UK says it is counting the cost of the recent barrage of storms on the nation’s waterways.

The Canal & River Trust said it is braced for a mammoth clear-up operation as floodwater levels begin to recede.

At Naburn Locks, near York, the entire complex has been submerged for weeks.

Floodwater at Naburn Locks on the outskirts of York (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Canal & River Trust spokeswoman said: “Extreme weather has battered the country, including the nation’s 250-year-old canal network.

“As water levels recede, and another clear-up under way, the Canal & River Trust is counting the cost to our nation’s unique waterways heritage.

“Today, Naburn Locks is facing one of its greatest challenges in its 267-year history as sustained heavy rainfall has left the site under water for weeks.

“As water levels recede, the Canal & River Trust waterways charity has been out checking water levels and signs of damage.”

A Canal & River Trust worker walks through floodwater at Naburn Lock on the outskirts of York
A Canal & River Trust worker walks through floodwater at Naburn Locks (Danny Lawson/PA)

Naburn Locks, which is part of the River Ouse navigation, forms the barrier between the tidal and non-tidal river and the area is no stranger to flooding.

The first lock at Naburn was built in 1757 and remains one of the UK’s earliest examples of canal engineering, the charity said.

On Tuesday afternoon, a flood warning remained in place for the River Ouse at Naburn Locks and also for riverside properties in the centre of York.

Flooding in York (Danny Lawson/PA)

City of York Council said it had closed a number of car parks in the city centre due to rising river levels, as well as Rowntree Park.

The council said: “York is open for business but if you are planning on visiting please think about using buses, including park and ride.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation with our partners. Pumps and defences are also in place if needed.”