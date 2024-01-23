In Pictures: UK battered by further wind and rain as Storm Jocelyn follows Isha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

In Pictures: UK battered by further wind and rain as Storm Jocelyn follows Isha

By Press Association
A tourist poses for a photograph on the Burren, near Black Head lighthouse (Niall Carson/PA)
A tourist poses for a photograph on the Burren, near Black Head lighthouse (Niall Carson/PA)

The UK is being pounded by more wind and rain from Storm Jocelyn.

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for wind covering much of the UK – together with yellow warnings for rain in parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England.

Jocelyn comes shortly after Storm Isha left two people dead and one seriously injured.

Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
Workers remove a tree that fell on an electricity substation on the Kinnaird estate in Larbert (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said Storm Jocelyn, named by Met Eireann, could cause more disruption than Storm Isha.

Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
Tourists from Canada, on the Burren, near Black Head lighthouse in the Republic of Ireland as Storm Jocelyn hits (Niall Carson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
High Atlantic swells at Fanore, County Clare (Niall Carson/PA)

Road journeys are also likely to be affected by the storm.

Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
Vehicles make their way through heavy rain on the M80 near Banknock (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Parts of York were affected by flooding.

Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
Flood water at Naburn Lock on the outskirts of York (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
Flooding in York (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Gusts of 80mph could be experienced in exposed areas, with 40-50mm of rain possible over higher ground, the forecaster said.

Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
(James Manning/PA)
Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
People walk in the rain near Aldwych, central London (James Manning/PA)
Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
A view of the damaged roof of the Northern Ireland visitor attraction Titanic Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Winter weather Jan 23rd 2024
Staff outside the Northern Ireland visitor attraction Titanic Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)