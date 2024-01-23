Female rowing trio raises more than £80,000 in record-breaking Atlantic race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Female rowing trio raises more than £80,000 in record-breaking Atlantic race

By Press Association
Bobbie Mellor, Hatty Carder and Katherine Antrobus completed a 3,000-mile rowing race across the Atlantic ocean in 40 days, 10 hours and 51 minutes (World’s Toughest Row)
Bobbie Mellor, Hatty Carder and Katherine Antrobus completed a 3,000-mile rowing race across the Atlantic ocean in 40 days, 10 hours and 51 minutes (World’s Toughest Row)

A team named the fastest female trio to row across the Atlantic has raised more than £80,000 for charity.

Hatty Carder, Bobbie Mellor and Katherine Antrobus, known as the WaveBreakers, capsized and endured tumultuous weather to row across the Atlantic in 40 days, 10 hours and 51 minutes.

The trio travelled 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands, Spain, starting on December 13 and finishing in the Caribbean island of Antigua on Monday.

They have also raised £84,000 for the WWF and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees climate change charities, with telecommunications company Vodafone offering to double donations up to the team’s target of £140,000.

Three woman hug on a row boat after completing a 3,000-mile race
Bobbie Mellor, Hatty Carder and Katherine Antrobus faced tumultuous weather conditions and seasickness to complete the rowing challenge (World’s Toughest Row)

Ms Carder, Ms Mellor and Ms Antrobus took part in the World’s Toughest Row, documenting their race on social media, where they described themselves as “battered and bruised”.

Race organisers said Team WaveBreakers were the 10th overall team, but set the record as the fastest women’s trio to complete the crossing.

In a post on Instagram, the WaveBreakers’ team wrote: “They were battered and bruised by the conditions, they capsized which meant they ended up in the back half of the fleet, their water-maker kept breaking down.

“But they overcame each and every obstacle thrown at them… and broke the world record in the process!”

The trio also faced stormy weather, seasickness and sleepless nights as they aimed to become the fastest female trio to row across the Atlantic ocean.

Three women on a row boat
Bobbie Mellor, Hatty Carder and Katherine Antrobus took on the rowing challenge and raised more than £80,000 for charity (World’s Toughest Row)

The world record for the distance is held by trio Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving who completed the 3,000-mile journey in 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes in January 2022.

For more information about the fundraiser visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/wavebreakers2023